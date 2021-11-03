Our precious pets

Recently there has been an increase in the postings for lost/missing pets on several social media platforms. And it is sad to learn that on many occasions, the pets are taken without their owner’s knowledge or permission.
Our animals have a routine, especially the older ones. Whether it’s a favourite spot to sleep, a blanket, a toy, a food bowl or a special person who talks to them, they have grown accustomed to being taken care of in a certain way—and to remove them from their familiar surroundings is unkind.
Sometimes, some of them are on special diets—it’s how we ensure they remain as healthy as possible to enjoy their lives to the fullest.
The are expensive to maintain. You covet them because of how “nice” they look. That “look” comes at a huge financial cost. From vet to vitamins, the cost of maintaining a healthy animal adds up. Be prepared to afford their upkeep.
Lastly, and by far the most significant, they are loved. To forcibly remove them from familiar environments can be traumatic for both them and us.
When they are taken, you remove them from their families, and you take from us a companion, a friend and a beloved family member.