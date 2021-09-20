The Nicki Minaj bacchanal continues to make headlines while she continues to live her first world life.
She has no worries for escalating food prices, no threat of job loss, no preoccupation of the lack of water running in her pipes nor the deplorable roads she has to drive on.
Her child will be privileged to the highest education and she will never have to pick and choose on what to buy in the grocery.
Here in sweet T&T, our ability to survive in this country continues to go down the drain yet we are preoccupied with folly!
Millions squandered on “projects” that never manifest but we continue to be distracted with stupidity instead of intellect.
Our attraction to sensationalism instead of pertinent issues impacting our lives continues to bemuse the critical thinkers of this country and those who have managed to escape.
At times there is simply a loss of words to narrate what is really going on in this country. Carry on, T&T. Carry on!