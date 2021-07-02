Our priorities are wrong

While I sympathise with our citizens who have been adversely ­affected by our economic problems, I believe too many of us do not prioritise our spending properly. I fully support the sentiments expressed by A Charles in their letter, “Bad decision on WASA by Minister Gonzales” in last Saturday’s Express, and I would like to add a couple additional perspectives.

WASA charges its domestic customers about $60 a month (bills cover three months), so why not pay this measly bill promptly?

T&TEC’s GM, Kelvin Ramsook, stated half its customer base (221,000) receives bills amounting to $300 or less every two months. These customers receive a 25 per cent reduction on their bills. This means they pay less than $112.50 per month for electricity.

We don’t fuss about paying cellphone com­panies hundreds of dollars per month or buying Carnival costumes and tickets for fetes running into the thousands, or buying the latest clothing, alcohol and “smokes”, yet we have an issue paying our measly WASA and T&TEC bills.

The fact that we see long lines to pay WASA when customers realised it was serious about disconnections shows that people have the money to pay their bills, but paying WASA and T&TEC is not high on their list of priorities.

Stanley Lee Pow

via e-mail

Value for money should be the guiding principle for Government expenditure, given the country’s strained expen­diture during this Covid pandemic.

The unanticipated but emergency spending arising out of the visitation of Covid-19 ought to speak for itself. In this regard, therefore, the request by the police administration for $22 million for the purchase of a fleet of 80 new SUVs deserved a more studied response than that provided by the Prime Minister.

Our various commentators are unanimous in their calls for the diversification of the economy, its reconstruction into the provision of goods and services for export by the onshore sector.

I am dying. If someone said that to you, how do you think you would feel? You might find yourself anxious to fulfil any request, whatever the nature. But what if you discover there is no medical affliction, no death threat, no portent of an impending demise? Would you get vexed?

Ending AIDS inequalities

After seeing an HIV-positive colleague harassed in the workplace, a man secretly decides not to get tested.

A transgender woman refuses to return to the hospital for her antiretroviral treatment because other patients gawk and call her names.

A teenager is told at her neighbourhood clinic that she isn't old enough for an HIV test.

Ministry's alarming move

Now I question: "What kind of country is this?"

The Ministry of Educa­tion is recalling the ­e-devices that were given to the children of our country?

Our priorities are wrong

