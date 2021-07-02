Our priorities are wrong

While I sympathise with our citizens who have been adversely affected by our economic problems, I believe too many of us do not prioritise our spending properly. I fully support the sentiments expressed by A Charles in their letter, “Bad decision on WASA by Minister Gonzales” in last Saturday’s Express, and I would like to add a couple additional perspectives.
WASA charges its domestic customers about $60 a month (bills cover three months), so why not pay this measly bill promptly?
T&TEC’s GM, Kelvin Ramsook, stated half its customer base (221,000) receives bills amounting to $300 or less every two months. These customers receive a 25 per cent reduction on their bills. This means they pay less than $112.50 per month for electricity.
We don’t fuss about paying cellphone companies hundreds of dollars per month or buying Carnival costumes and tickets for fetes running into the thousands, or buying the latest clothing, alcohol and “smokes”, yet we have an issue paying our measly WASA and T&TEC bills.
The fact that we see long lines to pay WASA when customers realised it was serious about disconnections shows that people have the money to pay their bills, but paying WASA and T&TEC is not high on their list of priorities.
Stanley Lee Pow
via e-mail