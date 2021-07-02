Our priorities are wrong

Value for money should be the guiding principle for Government expenditure, given the country’s strained expen­diture during this Covid pandemic.

The unanticipated but emergency spending arising out of the visitation of Covid-19 ought to speak for itself. In this regard, therefore, the request by the police administration for $22 million for the purchase of a fleet of 80 new SUVs deserved a more studied response than that provided by the Prime Minister.