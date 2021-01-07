Our roads are for everyone

Last week’s serious car crash at Bayshore’s Western Main Road entrance was instructive.

Lest we forget, there was glass everywhere and the ensuing traffic pile-up on Monday, December 28, lasted several hours.

All this was yet another reminder of the increased danger of accidents there, day and night, because of the concrete barricade/steel gate blocking the western entrance to Bayshore, near the yacht club, and also the electronic barriers at the Regents Park/Bayshore bridge.

Blocking public roads is illegal and carries a penalty, whether it is in Bayshore or Morvant/Laventille. The roads are for everyone, and no one can be barred at any time from using them.

Bayshore should take responsibility for that crash, having deprived a driver of a choice of another route. Was it conveniently a hapless stranger leaving Bayshore?

Next time, it may not be. As the older folks say, “Time longer than twine.”

As for the Bayshore Association, no comment, no proof of any legal permissions whatsoever. Indeed, not even the Bayshore residents have seen or can show any written permission. And nothing from the authorities.

Silence must be “golden”, after all.

Good luck to the new Diego Martin Regional Corporation chairman, Mr Jack, the chief executive officer, Mr Shah, and the representative for Glencoe/Goodwood/La Puerta, councillor Amber Caines. If they do not deal with this, it will be one set of laws for some and another set for others.

Yet citizens can help them simply by voicing their own views about this situation with calls (633-1533) and e-mails to the corporation, or even to the newspapers.

“Prominent members of society” will not enjoy having their own indiscretions exposed, but that will be necessary in order to restore the public right of way.

Until those barriers are gone, be extra careful at that treacherous Bayshore corner.

F Thomas

via e-mail

