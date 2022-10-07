Last week the Government produced its budget for the year ahead, to a very eager public. Minister of Finance Colm Imbert elaborated on many areas. Some noteworthy areas would be the opening-up of the GATE programme, even though an Opposition member criticised this for whatever reason; a large allocation of funds toward immediate road repair; and the increase of personal income allowance to further save the population some much needed cash in their pockets.
The Government has also made a number of incentives available to small and medium businesses in order to increase productivity, which would lead to job creation and increase revenue; rebates of up to $25,000 for the implementation of renewable energy (wind, solar) in agriculture. This will be administered by the Minister of Agriculture and will take effect on January 1, 2023.
VAT registration threshold is to be increased from $500,000 per year to $600,000 to provide relief and support in the payment of VAT, to benefit the Small and Medium Enterprise Sector, in particular. Significant financial resources are being allocated to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) to refocus its mandate to construct affordable housing units.
Three Government-guaranteed loans totalling $1.5 billion are being arranged: $500 million will fund the completion of stalled or existing housing projects; another $500 million will be used for the payments of debts owed to contractors and suppliers and a further $500 million will be used for the construction of new housing units.
Construction of a 112-Megawatt Solar Photovoltaic project is expected to begin in early 2023. The US$124 million project is at an advanced stage of negotiation with a consortium of Lightsource Renewable Global Development Ltd, Shell Trinidad and Tobago Ltd, and BP Alternative Energy Trinidad and Tobago Ltd. The project forms part of Government’s policy goal for including renewable energy in the electricity supply mix.
Globally, while countries are grappling to keep their heads above water due to the effects of Covid and now the Russia/ Ukraine war, our Government has been able to not only keep our economy and ratings stable, but to improve it. Right here in the Caribbean, a number of our Caricom counterparts have already resorted to the IMF. Thankfully, our Government has been able to steer us clear of that option.
At his post-budget meeting last week Friday night, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley took the opportunity to explain carefully why the slight adjustment on the fuel subsidy was necessary. Fuel prices adjusted are as follows: premium and super fuels increased by $1 ($7.75 and $6.97, respectively), while diesel is subject to a 50-cent hike ($4.41). The price of cooking gas remains fixed at $21 for 20-pound gas cylinders.
We as a nation have subsidies on utility, fuel, inter-island travel, business operations, medical care and, most notably, education, to name a few. All that Government annual expenditure excludes social programmes and salaries to public servants.
Any logical-thinking citizen must wonder at some point how many of these subsidies can our tax dollars sustain, and which are priorities. I observed a number of economists asking this very question.
I personally would much rather pay $50 extra at the pump so that my fellow citizens can get a bypass surgery, CDAP medicine or a pacemaker installed at the hospital for free. Any right-thinking person would prioritise a free education for our nation’s children from kindergarten to university over subsidised fuel, to touch on another concern by the Opposition.
Dr Rowley as well as Minister Stuart Young explained in detail the reason for mothballing the refinery. Simply put, we were not producing the amount of oil required to keep the refinery profitable. The argument by those blaming the closing of the refinery as the reason for increased fuel prices is absurd, and I urge my fellow brothers and sisters to research it yourself. As the prime minister said, he is aware bitter medicine is required at this time. However, the small and prudent sacrifices we make now would benefit the children and future of this nation.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando
