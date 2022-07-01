Our seniors deserve better

I am writing this letter on behalf of an 89-year-old lady who does not have the facility to write letters.
She told me she had an appointment with the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services on Wednesday to go to #46, corner Duke and Richmond streets, Port of Spain, for the Social Welfare division to verify she is still alive.
She said she had no problem going to the division—but when she got there, the place was overcrowded with senior citizens. To make matters worse, rain was falling and those who had to wait outside had nowhere to shelter. She also commented that she had to use the washroom, which was very dirty and in terrible condition.
Can’t this division do better for senior citizens? Why can’t they have different locations for seniors—for instance, according to where you live.
On behalf of all senior citizens, I hope this letter would serve to improve the situation.
Gerard Duval
Petit Valley