Our social ills can’t be left for later

The Caribbean Association for Feminist Research and Action—Trinidad and Tobago (CAFRATT) was appalled to hear of the case of the young mother of three, a recipient of a disability grant which was removed due to additional efforts to support herself.
The grant provides support and is not a salary. We understand that according to the guidelines, a recipient must earn less than $12,000 a year ($1,000 per month) to be eligible for the grant, a minimal benefit in these times, especially if the mother is supporting three children. The monies disabled persons are expected to survive on are extremely low, and they need other income.
There have been many complaints of persons who are recipients of grants who are not deserving, but this case is certainly not one of them.
Is there a one-size-fits-all approach for grant eligibility, or are interviews and other methods used to properly assess each situation?
There have been several worrying cases which were highlighted across the various media. In one recent instance, we were informed of a father whose daughter was born without a thyroid gland; she is now 19 years old and unable to help herself.
Unfortunately, this health challenge is not included in the list of disabilities utilised by the Ministry of Social Development, and the food card which was accessed in the past was stopped, again without an interview.
We support the ministry in its efforts towards a more efficient and less corrupt system, but this needs to be done with adequate care and attention to the cases involved.
Interviews are required and social work intervention is necessary, not only as an administrative function but also as a means to a professional, caring and supportive end.
Further, a preventative approach could reduce the possibility of future fall-out; for example, the ministry could use this circumstance as an opportunity for social-support interventions with her children.
Our many social ills cannot be left for later to be addressed by the police and courts, but must be dealt with in a preventative and gender-sensitive manner through our psycho-social, financial and educational support systems.
Our social ills can’t be left for later