When one keeps surveillance on the open social, political, economic and natural state of Trinidad and Tobago, there is an urgent need for the nation state to hurriedly embark on a programme to usher in a new spiritual renaissance.
Apparently, this seems to be the only way for all the religious, cultural and social groups to begin this new assignment, as daily the situation continues to deteriorate. Hearing the platitudes of our leaders—principally our political leaders—there is little or no time to begin this movement for economic and political salvation.
As we celebrate Christmas 2022, in one week’s time, the new year will be ushered in not only in Trinidad and Tobago, but the world.
We seem to forget the massive flood which hit the country recently, yet some parts of the country are still reeling from the flood because the promised financial support is not forthcoming.
This is one example of the Government’s continuous neglect of the plight of the people, particularly in “the lagoon areas”.
With spiritual renaissance come solid moral and ethical values, all in the name of human values, as the latter seemed to be drowned in the flood waters.
This nation’s 1.4 million people are not being treated as integral members of the nation-state of Trinidad and Tobago. Our politicians must stop hiding behind the truth, as it seems the truth is a foreign ideology. And with this attitude, we have moved from our original moorings, which will ultimately lead us to no man’s land. We hate to perpetuate the notion that we would ultimately become a new class in the world society, the leader in the fourth class world.
Spirituality and spiritual thoughts must become the guiding lights away from the economic and social morass in which we have found ourselves; and with 60 years of home leadership, we have not done much, if anything at all.
We cannot continue to live by mere promises, insults and fake news. We must stop talking of the mother of all carnivals and other similar fake platitudes.
We must anchor ourselves in a new paradigm based on equality, concord, harmony, and serious economic and financial growth. Our leaders must learn to speak the truth, as the truth will set us free.
With spiritual renaissance, we must undertake a rebirth of the original teachings as dictated in our religious literature, whether Christianity, Hinduism or Islam. It is the same message, same truth. Merry Christmas. Happy new year.