Monday marked 755 years since Simon de Montfort convened the first parliament in 1265, which would form the basis for parliamentary democracy hundreds of years later.

However, while the world marked the anniversary of this significant day, given the importance of parliamentary democracy as well as Westminster governance throughout our world, we in Trinidad and Tobago were being baffled by two shocking statements by our Government.

In the morning, citizens would have all heard the Minister of National Security’s comments that he was “not responsible for crime”—in essence, an admission he is not capable of doing the job.

However, the irony continued throughout the day, as one of the lowest points in international relations emerged when the Office of the Prime Minister issued a statement that our Government would not be attending a meeting with the US Secretary of State—a meeting they were never invited to anyway.

In light of these events, coupled with the fact that Parliament is being housed once more at the Red House, the original seat of democracy, we must ask: have we morally lost our Government?

Has this Government lost its ability to govern and deliver effective public services to the people of this nation?

If the Government continues to fail in instituting proper measures to deal with rising crime, then what value is that Government?

For many years Trinidad and Tobago has been viewed, respected as well as treated as the Caribbean leader on the world stage, due to our once-robust economy and prolific development.

Today, thanks to the foreign affairs missteps of the Keith Rowley regime, poor governance and economic decline, our nation is not even being invited to meetings on regional development—as was the case with the meeting with the US Secretary of State.

Today, when one looks at the Caribbean region, we see other leaders such as the Jamaican Prime Minister boasting about his country’s economic turnaround, unlike the baseless words of our own Minister of Finance.

It is appalling that as our Caribbean neighbours increase their own development, we in Trinidad and Tobago continue to be faced with falling rankings in the ease of doing business, competitive index and economic growth.

Saying there is no crime crisis while citizens cower in fear, or saying you are not attending a meeting when you were never invited, are actions of a defeated administration.

The sad reality facing our nation is that 755 years since the first parliament sat, the present regime of Trinidad and Tobago has lost its way, diminishing the sacred institutions of government as well as Parliament.

Nicholas Morris

Former

Commonwealth

youth ambassador

