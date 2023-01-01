Our wish list for 2023

In 2022, many experienced relief as we returned to school, work and interacted freely with family and friends. However, we now also face rising costs of living in essential items, including food, rent and medication. Widespread and record-breaking flooding has damaged agriculture, infrastructure and housing.
Those most vulnerable amongst us—for example, low-income, single-headed households; those living with disabilities; and families living in sub-standard housing—were especially affected and have the least capacity to recover from these losses.
The heart-breaking drowning of three-year-old Allon and the back-story of his family help us to understand the profound problems faced by those living on society’s margins; inadequately supported by the State, community or family. We are grieved by Allon’s death and by the circumstances of his young mother.
Allon was the child of a 19-year-old mother, out of school since the age of nine. She was placed in a State-run residence for children, which she left at 14. By the time Allon died, the teenage mother, who did not have a birth certificate, was living in a fishing depot. Allon’s mother slipped through the cracks of the child and social protection systems.
What are the life chances of children who are living in poverty, outside the caring circle of family, and unsupported by State authorities? Do we have caring services for adolescent parents?
We must do better. The Caribbean Association for Feminist Research and Action (CAFRA TT) believes the State must provide gender-sensitive and people-oriented solutions to the problems of inequity and poverty. But we all have some responsibility to take care of the vulnerable amongst us, to look out for our neighbours.
As we move into 2023, we at CAFRA TT wish for a caring, safe, equitable and climate-sensitive Trinidad and Tobago.
• We wish for quality, affordable public child and elderly daycare facilities, particularly for low-income families, and those headed by single parents. Large companies and Government offices should maintain after-school care centres.
• In a time where all kinds of information are available to any child with access to a smartphone or computer, the State must ensure children receive age-appropriate health, family and life-skills education that builds self-esteem and speaks to the values of kindness, respect, equality, empathy and conflict management.
• We must look to the example of our sister isle Tobago as well as other Caribbean neighbours and remove the arbitrary, discriminatory and archaic dress code in ALL State offices.
• Guidance should be provided by all Government offices, health centres and schools on how to apply for birth and other identity documents, rather than turning away people who do not have these.
• Adolescents must have access to sexuality education, based on science, which can empower them in making decisions that keep them safe and do not harm others.
• Women have the right to control their bodies and to determine the number and spacing of their children so that children are born under the best conditions for their survival and development. The State should ensure informed access to non-stigmatising and affordable reproductive services, including contraception, safe abortion and parenting support. Pregnant women should also be allowed to be accompanied by a person of their choice at childbirth in the public healthcare system.
• Public employment programmes only provide a limited income for those unemployed. They should ensure participants build other (non-gender-stereotyped) competencies that allow them to transition into other employment.
• Whatever we think of the decisions of their parents, children of citizens of Trinidad and Tobago in Syrian camps must be helped to come home. We call on the Government to bring them back (along with the parents with whom they are living) and to ensure they are re-integrated safely into the society.
• Similarly, children of persons who have entered Trinidad and Tobago as undocumented migrants or with irregular status are victims of circumstances completely outside of their control. Under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, all children, regardless of their status, have a right to education. We call on the Government to implement suitable schooling options for these children.
• Trinidad and Tobago should follow the examples of Belize, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, and St Kitts and Nevis, which recognise that the criminalisation of consensual sex between adults of the same sex is a violation of rights to non-discrimination, freedom of expression and privacy. The State should withdraw its appeal to the Privy Council of the Jason Jones case. It’s simply the right thing to do, and will also save the taxpayers the cost of legal fees.
• We also call on Parliament to amend the Equality Opportunity Act to include sexual orientation and gender identity as prohibited grounds of discrimination.
• Banking is important for access to social benefits, business credit, education loans and housing mortgages, yet so many, especially women, have difficulty opening an account and gaining access to credit.
We support the calls by the Central Bank Governor for reduced bureaucracy and more flexibility in requirements to open bank accounts and for access to credit. Furthermore, how is it that the monthly service charges in some banks are the same whether you have $500 in the account or five million? The poor and low-income often see their income disappearing due to these oppressive fees. Banks must be regulated to maintain just systems of banking for all citizens.
• We all deserve a clean and green country. We call on the authorities to integrate mandatory recycling into waste-disposal systems. We need intensive education and the implementation of the Litter Act. This year should be the one where we end single-use plastics and Styrofoam, as well as dumping of appliances, tyres and other types of refuse into our watercourses and alongside our roadways. We need a societal shift towards the acceptance of our responsibility as stewards of our environment.
• We see the effects and costs of the floods. Let us end the disregard of planning rules—for example, indiscriminate construction on hillsides, on riverbanks and in nature reserves; and institute building codes. Building and drainage in flood plains must be adapted to reduce risks to people, their possessions and accommodation.
We wish us all the realisation of socio-economic, gender and human rights in a strong democracy.
CAFRA TT