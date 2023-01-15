What is clear to me as a result of listening to the commission of enquiry (CoE) into the tragedy at Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd is that there are lots of people who call themselves professionals, consultants and managers, but they are very much unqualified to be in those positions.
It was pathetic listening to them being cross-examined. Call a spade a spade. They were out of their league. It was a disaster itself. They should not be allowed to continue in those positions. In fact, that’s the first decision the tainted board of Paria should take.
The minister should fire the board, but then this is not a country of moral decency, integrity and conscious behaviour. Incidentally, isn’t the Paria board also culpable, and should be fired?
Justice does not have to wait for the responsible legal and regulatory bodies to act. Justice requires that the tainted organisations act now, as a matter of principle.
We cannot, as a country, ever hope to be a developed society if we continue to excuse poor management practices and lackadaisical leadership. We are in a bad place in T&T.
Unless the bold and brave submissions of Mr Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, and attorney Prakash Ramadhar are followed, the CoE would have been a waste of time.
It is also of great concern the way OSH operates in this country. Where are the proactive behaviours necessary, not only at Paria and LMCS but at other companies?
We are in a total mess with respect to our so-called professionals. The level of excuses that we hear from regulatory bodies is intolerable, but then who is going to bell the cat or, better yet, ring the bell? I can answer. The people.
But who is going to lead the cultural revolution?
Incidentally, it was painful to hear supposedly senior counsel object to family members of the deceased giving evidence.
Where was the humanity?
Sometimes I wonder how people lose their self-respect. But this is a nine-day-wonder country.
And to the lawyers representing Paria: can you sleep well at night?
Surujrattan Rambachan
former MP and minister