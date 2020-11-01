Once again, the Government has outfoxed the head of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union. They promised him the goose that lays the golden egg under unbelievably favourable terms and he did not have the eyes to see what was happening. Nothing is free; all Roget had to do was throw the support of the union behind the People’s National Movement (PNM) in the last election. A duty which he has performed resolutely in the last election and the previous one. The PNM have Roget like a puppet, dangling him every which way they want. Recently I saw Minister Franklin Khan, smiling whilst he administered the sword to the head of the trade union. Roget will again get nothing for his efforts. He is like the dog and the bone. But he and his cohorts are so gullible, anything the PNM dishes out they take it like the dog; if you pet him or chase him, he lolls out his tongue before the master.

The PNM probably might have “sold’’ the refinery to Roget but they have only just discovered how valuable the refinery is to Trinidad and Tobago. The PNM closed the refinery based mostly on a political decision because they were given good advice from professionals to restructure the refinery and cut costs. But the Government with their tunnel vision, all they could see was accounting losses and incorrect recognition of a material deferred tax asset. They did not wish to look at all the factors and what continuing with the refinery meant to Trinidad and Tobago. One of those factors they did not consider enough was that Petrotrin was generating positive operating cash flows and thus foreign exchange. With the current economic situation, the PNM have suddenly discovered that operating cash flows and foreign exchange have become the goose that lays the golden egg.

So yet again, poor Roget will get none of it. Minister Franklin Khan said the people of Trinidad and Tobago need to have the refinery up and running, something which he did not see when they took the myopic decision to close the refinery.

I would not be surprised if the Government decides to open back the refinery rather than sell. If this happens, they would certainly boast in the future, not only do we close down unprofitable companies but we also open them back if we see fit.

Shaffiat Hosein

St Augustine

