IT would appear that it is okay for the Prime Minister to say crime here is an exotic disease and he intends to seek outside help to try to stem the flow of galloping crime.
The Prime Minister could have curbed the expansion of serious crimes, especially murders, by reinstating the death penalty years ago.
The questions are who are the hardened and professional criminals here and where do they live and which political party they support.
If the PNM political party wants to stop the expansion of crime and lawlessness they could do so by one stroke of the pen. Saying that they are seeking help from an outside source to curb crime here is simply a joke and yet another ploy to quell the anxiety of the public.