Outstanding performance at clinic

I recently had an appointment at the paediatric clinic at San Fernando General Hospital and, to my amazement, there were two older gentlemen at the counter, waiting for assistance.
These men were talking very loudly while awaiting their turn, and they weren’t sure where they needed to be. What stood out to me was amazing: a young, vibrant employee named Stacy Walcott attached to this unit got up from her seat when the two men reached in front of her, and proceeded to the front where they were standing.