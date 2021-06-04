My 84-year-old mother went into a diabetic coma on May 28. She had also been exposed to Covid the same week. A private test done at home eventually revealed she was positive.
The ambulance took her to Chaguanas Health Centre, where there were tent-like structures from one end of the building to the other.
I mentally prepared myself for the worst, as myriad stories were bandied about—there being no space, lack of beds, unable to see your loved one, no beds to sleep on, patients on the floor, no personnel caring.
As my mother was taken into the facility, I was astoundingly surprised to discover the entire tent-like structure was fully air-conditioned, there were beds with appropriate linens, monitors, oxygen equipment, medicine, personnel appropriately covered for safety, everyone moving with professionalism and efficiency.
The senior doctor in charge that day was Dr Sawh. (Doctors and nurses must be especially moulded by God.) Patience, gentleness, thorough examination and explanation were given by the entire team—some of the names I got were Nurse Paul, Nurse Mootoo, Dr Deonarine and Dr Ramsumair.
My mother regained consciousness and we were told she had to stay. She eventually succumbed to the disease—but the care, attention, regular phone calls to us to inform us of her progress, my chance to see her each day through the plastic-like windows, her optimistic attitude, the nurses regularly changing her, tidying her, escorting her to the bathroom, chatting with her, were unbelievable.
My mother’s last days were better than what one would receive in a five-star hotel. She was treated like a queen, and we were absolutely satisfied with the quality care we received, not forgetting the guards who did a great job each day as one entered the facility.
Our family’s gratitude goes out to Dr Sawh and the entire team who made my mother’s last days so comfortable and peaceful. May God continue to protect them all, as they work diligently on the frontline.
Rosemarie Chong Kiaw Mohammed
Longdenville