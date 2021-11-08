So much is being said about climate change/global warming/greenhouse gas control etc that I doubt anybody can say anything about the subject and avoid something previously stated on numerous occasions.
But what about “the elephant in the room”? That expression relates to everybody discussing the subject but somehow missing the obvious.
In this case its more like a herd of elephants in the room!
No politician, scientist, climate modeller, activist, civic leader etc ever mentions that the root cause of the problem is world over-population.
Over-population manifests itself in so many ways that finding and employing a “clean” source of energy would still not make things right. In fact if we meet the goals of COP26 (very unlikely) we will aggravate the problem.
Who really wants a world covered in solar panels and windmills on every hill and every sea?
We will still be running out of fresh water, arable land, living space, protected natural environments, species diversification, safe garbage disposal, clean oceans, school, hospital and living space. We will still make wars unnecessarily. We still stir territorial conflicts.
There is still widespread squatting and wanton destruction of the environment. Our ability to continue to grow food for ever-increasing billions of people (despite yields being multiples of previous levels) is increasingly in doubt.
Mass movements of people to avoid poverty/hunger/hardship/danger at “home” are increasing fuelled by attitudes as expressed recently by a repatriated Haitian migrant that “migration is a ‘right’ not a crime”.
And still not a word spoken publicly about trying to put a stop to population growth.
Politicians even pretend that “growth” is the goal of every successful nation, and leads to better living quality despite the evidence world-wide that no country can actually afford these so-called “improvements” and are heading deeper and deeper into bankruptcy. When a nation is down to three per cent unemployment as in US, (that’s just about as low as is possible to achieve), so tax revenues are maxed-out and still they rack up deficit budgets in the trillions, where do we go from there?
Yet Keynesian theory states we must grow the economies to achieve wealth and that includes more population so long as GDP increases. How can that be good if the result is just lots more poor people who will do anything to survive? And how those politicians like to encourage “growth” even to the extent of offering less taxation to increase spending—and hence GDP!
The truth has been self evident for generations. We must stem the birth rate of every nation and let the world population decrease by natural attrition. No mother or father has the “right” to more than two children in the present circumstances. No more “growth” is needed, it’s now past time to shrink.
Economically there will be hardship for the old and infirm for about one generation while hopefully we invent more methods to become productive and efficient to fill that economic gap to fund the elderly.
But throughout such a “depopulation” period we will all enjoy reductions in land prices, reduction in nonsensical consumer spending on what is effectively rubbish in the overall scope of things, less need for high-rise building, less traffic congestion, less crowding, more school/hospital space availability etc.
How lovely to be able to move around in a less crowded world—a world I have known in my lifetime. Of course the GDP and retail choices and Jeff Bezos’s wealth will reduce, but who cares? Sounds like Utopia to me.