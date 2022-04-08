Further to the current debate between the leader of the United National Congress and Minister Foster Cummings with respect to State lands leased to the minister’s family business PICAL and the minister’s response that some people do not subscribe to the words of the national anthem… “every creed and race finds an equal place”, can the minister address in a similar context as it applies to the following?
1. CEPEP and URP gangs and other similar make-work programmes.
2. Government grants; housing, food cards, Covid payments;
3. The distribution of government built homes;
4. Employment opportunities within the TTPS, Fire Service, The Coast Guard, The Regiment, Prison Services, Public Services, the Port Authority;
5. The Government responses/assistance to family homes due to natural disasters such as fire, flooding and landslips within the 41 constituencies.
Over to you Mr Minister.
R Mahabir
San Fernando