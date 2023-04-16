Over to you, Richie

It goes without saying that the appointment of Richie Sookhai as a PNM minister in the Ministry of Works and Transport will do well for the charade and facade of political delivery.
Rohan Sinanan has not been doing a good job, and I don’t know if the “70” good-roads miscalculation still holds, but this would be a good place for Richie to start.
It was also quite interesting to note that of all persons who oversaw his oath of office was Camille Robinson-Regis, who seems to be his friend, despite his name being Sookhai.
Moreso, within minutes, he was dispensing the programmed trite about what the Government was doing to address the crime situation, but noting that a carjacking/murder took place within metres of his business place, so crime was on his doorstep.
So, wait to see if his track record of accomplishment, service and delivery will trump low-level “toe the party line” for his new-found loyalty.
Barring this, Sookhai’s soap box of the Chaguanas chamber has brought him into the annals of governance.
Whereas he was known to challenge the Government to do better in so far as economic growth, resource allocation to the crippled Chaguanas Borough Corporation, the widespread scourge of crime, the plight of small and medium business when it comes to bureaucracy and the like were concerned, he now has a vantage point to convert all of the verbiage into action.
I am also wondering if he is one of those businessmen affected by the VAT-refund strangulation.
He has some low-lying fruit available to him. His family’s empire is located on one of the worst roads in Chaguanas—Biljah Road. This thoroughfare can alleviate much of the crushing traffic in and around the Medford/PriceSmart and Charlieville areas.
Just higher up, the circular block which has Food Basket, Fair and Square and other major businesses is a mountain trail, as the inept, useless and non-existent borough corporation has no materials, nor labour, nor anything to patch roads.
So please, Sir, when next you see Rohan and Ian Alleyne, we are begging because mamaguy and a partial paving is nothing to boast about. Right there in Orchard Gardens/Yard Street thoroughfare, there have been gaping potholes for seven years and more from the days of Mayor Boodhan, and there are no materials to repair them.
Then the traffic in Chaguanas is mind-blowing. Neither the TTPS, the Mayor’s office nor the MP has an iota of intellect as to how this vehicular strangulation of Chaguanas can be solved.
And mind you, two ramps on the flyover were condemned in the wake of “progress”. A big welcome sign was put up, as you bump and grind your way into the borough. Please, Senator, the Market Street block can be photographed by National Geographic as Trinidad and Tobago’s urban canyons, unless you can assist.
Last but not least, Sir, your pet peeve: crime. Crime is depressing social and business activity. It is sending up security costs, when all that is needed is an active and pronounced police presence throughout.
If we can get some of the police action like what happened in Barataria and Aranjuez, where committed law enforcement took the fight to the criminals and won, then we have a working crime plan.
Anywhere you go in this nation, there is nothing that makes the area safer than the sight of officers in a vehicle, waiting, watching. I assure you, this changes the hearts and minds of the criminals, effectively and forever.
Most importantly, Sookhai’s appointment says there are people of suitable social/business extract to be considered for State appointments, and this convinces me that they could have done better for the choice of President.
Over to you, Sir.
Linda Capildeo
St James