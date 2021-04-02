Oversight necessary for a thriving democracy

The essence of a thriving democracy is oversight, that is, political action being subject to scrutiny, which is the check-and-balance mechanism that makes it obligatory for politicians to think about the consequences of their utterances and their actions.
Oversight is evident in many democracies, like in the US where former president Donald Trump was continuously subject to a majority Democratic Congress and in the UK where even Prime Minister Boris Johnson, despite his overwhelming majority in the House, is still accountable to the opposition. Where democracy is distorted, as in Venezuela, or Syria or some African countries, such accountability related to oversight often does not apply.
Where do we fall as a democracy in Trinidad and Tobago? The Government in this country hardly considers the official Opposition “oversight” in Parliament, never really allowing its queries and questions to influence policy, except perhaps conveniently so in a two-thirds majority situation, and public reaction to governmental action is often minimal, at best.
Closing schools until January 2021 is a case in point despite valid concerns from parents, and to date, it is still virtually closed. And this indifference to oversight is more pervasive than you can imagine.
One instance is seen in the less-than-flattering language used by some senior officials in reacting to the Opposition’s call for a recount in the last election—one describing it as “hogwash”, another as “ridiculous”, yet another as “disruptive” and one reputably iconic individual as “farcical”, deliberately obstructive of the Government functioning in a time of Covid when to those of average intelligence, it was common knowledge that even with the recount, the Government is officially in charge and can still function.
I detail the latter example to indicate that similar to governmental indifference to oversight, its officials are typical offshoots in their use of language unbecoming, without the concern for public reaction or otherwise.
The latest is a cessation of all sporting recreational activities because of a recent surge, but is this extremist and would schools continue to remain closed or businesses operate at less-than-profitable capacity? Miami in Florida, USA, is also subject to a Covid surge, but its governor sees the necessity of avoiding extremism and striking some kind of balance between protection and survival.
And the “otherwise” above is in reference to the deafening silence of organisations, such as the Law Association, women’s rights groups, the Church, teachers and youth groups and the like, to critical issues affecting the nation, which is possibly a spin-off from the overriding indifference to oversight from the top, but may also be due, as in the case of the first, to the futility of their efforts against a legal system which has been thwarting them at every turn, and with some of the others, out of patronage of a Government which they support and, in some instances, not to jeopardise their “interests” by being critical of the Government.
Perhaps the media is the only exception to this rule, but it has often suffered for its “oversight”. It was interesting though that some former UNC (United National Congress) players, now rejects, were willing to praise the Government against a backdrop of the continued presence of Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who was responsible for their political demise. “Positive” oversight often can become “agenda” oriented.
Oversight has been the root of human civilisation, for the caveman would have had to be answerable to the “group” head, and such has continued throughout history in its infinitely multiple manifestations, making society dynamic and forever changing. Here, continuity is being touted as being progressive, which it may well be in some ways, but is there any substitute for continuing intellectual exchange as the way forward, which is the essence of the mechanism of oversight and corresponding adjustment?
As usual, I leave that answer to you.
Dr Errol N Benjamin
via e-mail