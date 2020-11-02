Owtu’s blank poses questions, no answers

There are so many unanswered questions about the rejection of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union’s proposal to purchase the former Petrotrin refinery that one hardly knows where to start. One cannot help but wonder if the decision had been made before the submission of the final documents.
1. How on earth was the Government, which has not been able to make any progress on the recommendations of the Reconciliation Committee after months, was able to decide that the OWTU proposal did not meet the State’s requirements within 24 hours?
2. Aside from meaningless generalisations about funding, there was no explanation as to what were the shortcomings of the proposal. In a proposal of this magnitude, it cannot be acceptable that the issues would be shrouded in mystery. The country deserves more.
3. If indeed the alleged shortcomings have merit, the least that could be expected is that discussions along the lines called for by the OWTU would be held to clarify areas of doubt and shed light on operations going forward. It is inconceivable that the proposers would be denied the opportunity to defend their proposal.
4. It appears that, in the absence of a favourable response to the union’s request, the inescapable conclusion must be to any thinking person that the OWTU has been led up the garden path, that the State has engaged in a measure of duplicity and should be held to account.
Is it possible that the State has opened itself up to litigation in this matter? Should the OWTU be examining its legal options?
Have we arrived at the sorry pass where citizens can no longer trust the undertakings given by the State and must resort to the law courts to ensure fair treatment by the Government?
The Government would do well to engage in some introspection and recognise that its approach in this matter is all wrong and immediately enter into dialogue with the union to clarify the areas of doubt to ensure propriety in this matter.
Karan Mahabirsingh
via e-mail