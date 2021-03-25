Paddling our own canoes

In this time of Covid the issue of right choices can mean the difference between life and death, and it is amazing how the inspiration for same can come from sources we are likely to ignore.
Recently I saw a YouTube clip of how the 99-year-old mother of India’s PM, Narendra Modi, may have impacted his political life with the exhortation that he should “never take bribes” during his tenure. According to the clip, he has not been officially accused of any corruption, and it is likely that her influence may have also been the inspiration for his “Maitri” programme to assist countries with the Covid vaccine.
It dawns on me how the issue of worthwhile choices can emerge from the mouths of the simple and unschooled (which the clip suggested would have been the case with Modi’s mother), to which we should pay heed, especially at a time when positive values of honesty, integrity and godliness seem to be giving way, especially among politicians, to an ego-mania devoid of discretion and diplomacy, goodwill and fair play, intended merely to serve the self.
Like my deceased old lady, daughter of the Indentures, living in the sugar barracks, working in the cane fields, reprimanding us whenever we were found wanting or were wayward, waving her finger in almost prophetic fashion with the admonition that “everybody have to paddle their own ‘conoo’ (canoe)!” Her meaning eluded me then, for I was “harden” as all youngsters living that kind of community life in the barracks, but now as an ardent exponent of critical thinking both in the book I have written on the subject (Critical Thinking for Tertiary Level —A Self-Instructional Course) and in my lectures at UTT and Cipriani Labour College, I have come to realise how that single statement encompasses all the fundamentals of this discipline, which, if integrated into our mode of thinking, can solve many of the problems we now face.
For what is critical thinking but to interrogate the world and not merely accept it at face value, looking at it in all its complexity, instead of with a jaundiced eye in purely one-dimensional fashion and in terms of simple black and white, to try to find balance in this diversity, leading to rational, intelligent choices on any given issue or idea? And if you have to “paddle your own “conoo”, is it not a poignant metaphor of being the architect of your own destiny through the questions you ask and the choices you make?
For the “conoo” you must paddle is the vehicle of your life’s journey and how you “paddle”, whether zig-zagging or on a straight path, or carelessly pointing the bow to the precipice rather than the shore, will determine the final outcome—good, bad or ugly.
And in this time of Covid this tenet is especially applicable for if as an individual you make the wrong choice of being overly liberal or complacent about your social life or virtually lay yourself down and die when the ravages of Covid, like job loss or the sudden death of a loved one, hit you when you should be resilient and pick up the pieces and try to move on, or if as a government, in your concern for the “numbers” you inadvertently fail to find the right balance between protecting the people and slowly strangling them, like the children still out of the classroom or small businesses yet to be fully reopened or to receive their stimulus packages, inter alia, who knows what tragic outcome is in store!
Wisdom is never the exclusive province of the schooled, especially the politician. Even in the lowliest there is so much, like a “violet under a mossy stone/ half hidden from the eye” (William Wordsworth), and even with our pretensions of being modern and knowing much more, it may be worth the while to pay heed to some of these seemingly innocuous jewels of wisdom from our elders from time to time.
It may make a world of difference in the long run!
Dr Errol N Benjamin
via e-mail