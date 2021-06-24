Palliative care—a patient’s right and a doctor’s duty

Tucked away in the sprawling verdant acreage of the Caura Health Facility, nestling in the mountains of the northern range, is a little ward unknown to many. At any time, it houses about a dozen patients who need care and attention throughout the day—and who faithfully get it.
This is the Palliative Care Unit of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA), an initiative of The Palliative Care Society of Trinidad and Tobago (PCSTT) which pushed for its creation as a legacy to young Trudy Seemungal who lost the battle to lung cancer in 2011.
The PCSTT was established by Trudy’s parents as a pledge to help other terminally ill patients with compassion, care and comfort while supporting their families.
The term “palliative’’ suggests an “unrelenting, end of life’’ merciless submission to cancer. This unit swiftly negates that impression. Unit staff work in tandem with “palliare’’ the Latin derivation of palliative—“to cloak’’, conceal, mitigate, extenuate or minimise disease progression, relieving undesirable symptoms for as long as possible, rather than attempting to cure incurable disease.
The concept that palliative care is reserved only for cancer is erroneous. It applies to all end stage disease embracing besides cancer, failure of the heart, liver or kidney, advanced lung disease, dementia, advanced neurological diseases and AIDS.
When the pulmonologist suggested my sister needed palliative care, I was aghast: completely mentally unprepared, and fought back against this unacceptable suggestion. She suffered with an intractable, unrelenting, invasively progressive lung condition, and had enjoyed a full quality of life for six years after diagnosis against the average three to four years. I was practically rebellious at the recommendation. Gently and persuasively, this compassionate specialist counselled me, pointed out the rationale of such care and walked me through to its ultimate benefit.
Within 24 hours of the suggestion, her decline commenced. A palliative care specialist made time to talk to me, organised an oxygen concentrator (as the huge cylinder was being emptied in a day), and together with the pulmonologist arranged for admission into the Palliative Care Unit. The decline in her respiratory function was beyond exponential. I was alarmed, but the mandatory negative Covid-19 test took another 24 hours. In that hiatus, the unit lead consultant reached out to me, organised a family doctor with an interest in palliative care to visit, and went beyond arranging for a priest to come by, and pray with her and us. She gave advice on medication, provided solace, support, encouragement and strength. She advised and arranged for immediate transfer following the negative PCR test.
The unit is housed in a quiet, breezy, building with spacious, well-ventilated rooms. Patients and family can enjoy quietude in the wide verandah that opens to an outdoor garden and gazebo. Patient beds can be wheeled outdoors, weather and circumstances permitting. At times, patients can partake in instructor-led activities such as painting and reading. Staff waiting on my sister’s arrival smoothly moved her into the prepared bed, enabled nasal oxygen, made her comfortable and let her rest.
No immediate prodding, questioning, bothering her with recording vitals—her comfort was paramount. The consultants met me, allowed me to talk with as much detail, and listened. I was softly told my role was as a sister. Not a doctor. And very gently the goal of this care was explained, as primarily to keep the patient comfortable, with an emphasis on relief of suffering. No academic interventions to stress the end-of lifers. Comfort was the goal of care.
The modus operandi was to eliminate pain, eliminate distress, eliminate symptoms as far as possible—just mitigate suffering. The care would embrace practical, emotional and spiritual needs of patients and by extension the families and caregivers. And religious rites were permissible at any time, a background source of mental comfort.
This was a ward of practically bed-bound patients, all at a late stage of disease. One would never know the patient situation. The ambience was pleasant, quiet, peaceful, in fact crisp—no groaning, no agitation, no flustered activity. Every patient is kept clean and fresh, without bedsores by a team of nurses and caregivers who make about four to six rounds daily to maintain patient cleanliness, change sheets, and apply preventative care.
This dedicated team will supervise and if necessary, administer oral intake even if its small sips of water, little ice chips, porridge or soup, all done with a cheery smile. Being cognisant of the stress on family, who sit for hours with loved ones, the Unit has tea and coffee available. A raised voice, a harsh word, a curt attitude, a short temper is not seen in this Unit, regardless of the stress on the nursing and medical staff.
The nursing staff is open to queries and concerns of family members and addresses them with equanimity. Even in death, the nursing staff anticipate family stress. They swiftly and calmly collect and pack all patient belongings, ensure final dignity in departure and render much compassion to the grieving relatives.
I write this account for two main reasons: primarily because my family and I are ever grateful for the level of care awarded to my sister, but also because of the common negative perception associated with the public sector facilities.
The Palliative Care Unit stands out as a symbol of hope and a shining example that comfort, serenity and dignity is paramount in patient care. Public sector facilities have excellent and experienced personnel; they work with limited resources of consumables, instrumentation, investigations and personnel. Three specialist physicians recommended this facility for admittance.
My family and I are deeply indebted to the giants that operate the Palliative Care Unit and PCSTT for enabling such care to be available in the country.
In closing I must publicly acknowledge my deep gratitude to the medical professionals who walked with me through this traumatic and destabilising time: Drs Sateesh Sakhamuri, Karen Cox, Elizabeth Persad, Sandhya Maharaj and Vishi Beharry. May God bless them and give them strength to continue the path they have chosen. They positively impact the lives of their patients and their patients’ loved ones.
The title for this piece is an adaptation of the words of Dr Karen Cox, the Lead Unit Consultant (Ag).
• Dr Lexley Pinto Pereira is
professor emerita of
pharmacology Faculty of
Medical Sciences,
The Uwi, St Augustine