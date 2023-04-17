I congratulate the Government on fulfilling its promise to the steelpan fraternity in building the multi-million-dollar facility to house the Desperadoes Steel Orchestra. It cost taxpayers $14 million, but it was money well spent.
The Government and corporate citizens must make every effort to facilitate pan orchestras in all the schools in Trinidad and Tobago, early childhood education, elementary schools and high schools.
Other so-called prominent citizens, businessmen and professionals must also put some money into building the pan fraternity instead of paying lip service to the development of this important cultural enterprise.
I myself, without sounding ostentatious, have made my personal financial contribution into this vital enterprise by forgoing the acceptance of rental fees for approximately 18 months for a building in Port of Spain in order to house the executive staff of Pan Trinbago — the payment of $324,000 — a tidy sum of money.