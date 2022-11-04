Pan’s bountiful heritage

Desperadoes’ inaugural 2022 Fun Run/Walk 5K on October 16 proved yet another milestone for our National Steel Orchestra.
The marathon itself proved effortless to complete, in anticipation of the musical gems to follow. All participants overwhelmingly enjoyed the scintillating, exhilarating, delightful, musical repertoire provided by Desperadoes and the music truck. The music itself obliterated any presence of sore muscles, taking participants into a euphoria of pure delight and pure joy, as the thrilling roll of musical notes filled our air.
What a gem—our steelband music, a rare “blessing from heaven”, given to us by Almighty God, a “gift and a blessing” still awaiting our fullest and our best appreciation, deserving of our uppermost accolades and pride of place.
This thought, too, begs the following conversation, planning and execution making this into reality. A national physical and virtual museum twinning our steelband and calypso, honouring, protecting and commercialising this cultural passion would redound to our national purse more than our oil industry.
Calypso has chronicled every national and world event, told every story since time immemorial—committing to memory, in song, just about every life experience, without fail and/or omission. Calypso transports numerous positive life-philosophies and skills. Steelband music has interpreted these calypsoes, creating ingenious Panaroma pieces, together with unique innovative local arrangements. These must be preserved and marketed.
International pieces also become classics when interpreted and delivered by our steelband musicians. Steelband and calypso music carry an archive that is priceless and unmatched. It brings us joy. Their pioneers have left us with a bountiful heritage.
A National museum can and will create a lucrative musical industry to benefit not only our prolific, creatively-energetic artistes, but especially our homeland.
Thank you, Desperadoes. Thank you for the music. Thanks to all of our steel orchestras throughout the length and breadth of our twin-island state, including and especially our junior steel orchestras. We want more steelband music, we want more!
Actually, the month of August that ends with our Independence celebration can prove ideal to celebrate and honour our national instrument and our calypso as a segment of our cultural heritage; noting especially that an August appreciation must be distinct, unique and completely separate from the celebration of “We Carnival”, another cultural passion deserving of its own special platform.
Thanks to the stakeholders who made Desperadoes’ first marathon possible. Every steelband should marathon. The vibes were different; awesome and festive, yet perfectly in sync with exercising and keeping fit. Thanks to Bafasports.com for inaugurating, to Nigel and Brad Bellamy who facilitated. Thanks be to God for our Blessed Trinity and blessed twin-island state. We have so very much to be thankful for.
Jennifer Dale Reece
Maraval