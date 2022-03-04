Pan, Taste of Carnival’s saving grace

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the powers that be promised us just a taste of the real thing under precise conditions. All that happened was that the “taste” showed up the weaknesses in proper planning, or maybe the Carnival itself needs to be looked at seriously to realise its true potential.
The Government, through the National Carnival Commission (NCC), just repeats the same old, same old—and as long as we can uncover our bodies, wine and misbehave, we good.
Taking a look at the four aspects of Carnival shows up how bad was the taste, all except the last component to join the bacchanal—the pan.
Naming the “thing” on Carnival Sunday night “Dimanche Gras” was an insult to all those past years when the giants of calypso performed with great aplomb. I wasn’t sure if it was just a show or a competition until Scrunter (Irwin Johnson) raised the roof with a 42-year-old classic that was so well performed that he got an encore to repeat “Woman on The Bass”. Or when Gypsy (Winston Peters) broke his performance to speechify.
When two extempo artistes sing against each other, it’s called repartee, in which two rules have to be followed: firstly, there must be no band chorus when one of the two finishes; secondly, the first starts on, let’s say, Covid, and ends on milk; the second has to start on milk, then go wherever he wants—let’s say, a maxi taxi.
The big costumes were sadly lacking, but given the time limit some did quite well. The winner was, we can call it “looking back into retrospect” to “Bachac Pushing Ganja” .
We have to give a big hand to all who took time spending huge sums to complete costumes, knowing full well there was not going to be any street parade.
Some joker suggested these costumes should be preserved in some large museum. That is as bad as any idea could be, since the golden age of Kings and Queens has long passed. In any case, the beauty of a costume is in movement. A better choice would be to collect videos of all Carnival shows and find some way to present them to the public.
I take particular pleasure in writing about the best taste of carnival... the pan, especially when the band I support, Nutrien Silver Stars Steel Orchestra, won the People’s Choice.
This acclamation could not come at a better time for this very talented pan side. The “Bomb” tune, Barry White’s song, was Edwin Pouchet’s first arrangement that led to Silver Stars’ first win ever in competition, Pan in the 21st Century, in 2002.
Interestingly, during Edwin’s time, he arranged for the Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra, putting them in winners row.
Now, from the sister isle, two young, talented arrangers have put Silver Stars back in winners row. In a way, paying homage to a great arranger and one of the best bands around.
Teddy Pinheiro
archivist