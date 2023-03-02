Pan up in the air

I have always revered the pan—in particular, the talent of the pannists, along with the skills of the pan makers and tuners. Without any of these persons, our national instrument would be moving towards certain extinction.
I have always wondered why some of our great pan makers and pan tuners are not recognised with national awards for their immense contribution to the development of this art form. The name that immediately comes to mind is Herman “Guppy” Brown (now deceased), a genius as a pan maker and tuner, with many of our top steelbands having been beneficiaries of his products and services for many years.
Over the years, I have noticed throughout North America, Europe and other countries, individual pannists travelling with their pans as they board aircraft, buses, trains and boats. Many in England make quite a good living through the use of their talents and this instrument.
I have always been an advocate to have our national instrument (one pan per traveller) be transported on board our national airline at no cost, or minimal cost. I believe individual pannists should be encouraged to ply their trade and have such concessions available to them when travelling.
Only last week, my son returned to the US from Trinidad and Tobago after having played for Exodus in Panorama. On check-in at Piarco Airport (flying United Airlines), he was charged US$200 to have his one pan placed as an extra piece of luggage on board the flight. He was told that though it is only 30 pounds and smaller than most suitcases, it is considered an instrument. The agent conveyed that instruments carry a different cost to the usual extra baggage cost of US$35.
I wonder what United’s policy is for transporting a guitar, cuatro or keyboard. It may be better to buy a new instrument when you get to your destination. How crazy at least, and what a rip-off at most.
My son asked the United Airlines agent whether the pan would be placed in a special place (for this premium price), as it was an instrument. The agent confirmed it was being transported with the rest of the luggage, with no special provisions other than a sticker that said “fragile”. I guess it was a very expensive sticker.
My advice to pannists who are travelling to the US is to please think closely about which airline you use and find out before booking what are their fees for transporting a pan in its case.
Maybe someday we will see our national carrier allow our national instrument to be transported at no charge or at a much-reduced cost. This may already be the case now with Caribbean Airlines, I am not sure. We certainly learned our lesson with United Airlines.
Arnold Corneal
Maracas Valley