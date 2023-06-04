Panday has a duty to spill his guts

I agree 100 per cent with your Editorial published on May 29, 2023. Former PM Basdeo Panday, as much as I like him, has a duty to spill his guts on the Piarco airport fiasco. How in heaven’s name could he feel “vindicated”? Perhaps he really meant, “invindicated”, as in “invincible”. You know how we can mess up our words in our lead years, not golden by any chance.

Some years ago, I wrote a letter suggesting that if our debt-stricken University of the West Indies really wants to make money, we forget all this hullabaloo about fetes and instead offer a course on “How to Thief Trini-Style”. Man, we would have an overwhelming enrolment from all over the world because that is one thing we can teach successfully.

Dave Sadaphal

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Secrecy breeds distrust

Secrecy breeds distrust

As annoying as it is, we take no particular offence at the implied criticism by the TTPS Director of the Special Victims Department of our Sunday Express front page report on the alleged rape of a Venezuelan migrant by Coastguard officers while in Immigration custody. Shooting the messenger is par for the course. However, it is an occupational hazard that this newspaper is prepared to risk if shining a light into the darkness of official secrecy will make the wheels of justice turn faster.

10 situationships

10 situationships

So, we are here with Part II of the interview with a supposed expert discussing situationships.

JP: Last week we ended with the point of men’s brains being able to compartmentalise better than women’s. Aside from being cultured and nurtured differently, you are saying the physical make-up of the male brain by itself makes men compartmentalise better?

Tired of the bank crawl

I need to ask if there are any staff assigned to ATM machines to ensure cash is available to the bank’s customers.

On too many occasions one can visit an ATM to access cash, and the machine is empty.

Independent observers should be standard

One of the main arguments being put forward against inviting election observers for the local government election is one of cost—but that is silly at best, since the cost of protecting our democracy and of determining who gets to control hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayers’ dollars is very much worth it, especially as it would be cheaper than the recent crime symposium and the even more recent meeting of regional commissioners of police in Trinidad, which arguably has shown no tangible benefit to citizens.

Ready to change...but waiting

Ninety per cent of Trinbagonians are willing to change the way they use electricity to help the environment. Does this statement surprise you? Did you think that because our average electricity rate is the second lowest in Caricom, only behind Suriname, that Trinbagonians are wasteful of our natural gas-fuelled electricity and do not care much for the environment?

Panday has a duty to spill his guts

I agree 100 per cent with your Editorial published on May 29, 2023. Former PM Basdeo Panday, as much as I like him, has a duty to spill his guts on the Piarco airport fiasco. How in heaven’s name could he feel “vindicated”? Perhaps he really meant, “invindicated”, as in “invincible”. You know how we can mess up our words in our lead years, not golden by any chance.