Panday has a duty to spill his guts

I agree 100 per cent with your Editorial published on May 29, 2023. Former PM Basdeo Panday, as much as I like him, has a duty to spill his guts on the Piarco airport fiasco. How in heaven’s name could he feel “vindicated”? Perhaps he really meant, “invindicated”, as in “invincible”. You know how we can mess up our words in our lead years, not golden by any chance.
Some years ago, I wrote a letter suggesting that if our debt-stricken University of the West Indies really wants to make money, we forget all this hullabaloo about fetes and instead offer a course on “How to Thief Trini-Style”. Man, we would have an overwhelming enrolment from all over the world because that is one thing we can teach successfully.
Dave Sadaphal