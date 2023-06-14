Is the Covid-19 pandemic over? Unofficially? No. Officially?
Contrary to the claim by Akash Samaroo of CNC3 News on Saturday past, local radio personalities, the United Kingdom’s The Sun newspaper, some popular Americans and far too many other people, a search of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) website and a general search of the Internet reveals that WHO has not, to the date of writing, declared the pandemic as over...and they likely won’t anytime soon.
As a medical microbiology major, I (must) have more than a casual interest in and knowledge of pathogens, so I understand that when WHO says it no longer considers the pandemic to be worthy of a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), it doesn’t mean that a PTSC (Public Transport Service Corporation) bus hosting upwards of 140 persons at times should consist of almost everyone not wearing masks or taking measures to safeguard themselves, for example.
What WHO actually said in a report on May 3, just before its announcement of the PHEIC downgrade, is that millions are infected, hundreds of thousands are hospitalised and thousands are dying around the world from Covid-19 each week.
To be clear, cholera is having its seventh run as a pandemic currently; Covid-19 is still a pandemic; and HIV/AIDS is considered by some to be a pandemic although WHO classifies it as an “international endemic”.
There really is no good reason to be playing fast and loose with one’s life right now. Please, people, ignore false news by unqualified and uninformed folks, and keep protecting yourselves. Don’t be the cause of someone’s grief with your lackadaisical attitude.