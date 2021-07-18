Pandemic lesson from Mandela

Nelson Mandela International Day is an opportunity to reflect on the life and legacy of a legendary global advocate for dignity, equality, justice and human rights.

Each year on July 18, Nelson Mandela’s birthday, we pay tribute to this extraordinary man who embodied the highest aspirations of the United Nations and the human family.

Madiba’s calls for solidarity and an end to racism are particularly relevant today, as social cohesion around the world is threatened by division.

Societies are becoming more polarised, with hate speech on the rise and misinformatson blurring the truth, questioning science and undermining democratic institutions.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has made these ills more acute and has rolled back years of progress in the global fight against poverty.

As always in times of crises, it is the marginalised and discriminated against who suffer the most, often while being blamed for problems they did not cause.

The pandemic has shown the vital importance of human solidarity and unity, values championed and exemplified by Nelson Mandela in his lifelong fight for justice.

No one is safe until all are safe. And each of us has a part to play.

Let us be inspired by Madiba’s message that each of us can make a difference in promoting peace, human rights, harmony with nature and dignity for all.

Let us all honour Madiba’s call to action and be empowered by his legacy.

António Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General

A salute to resistance

A salute to resistance

I want to pay my respects to the life of Brother Resistance, Lutalo Masimba. During his time on earth, he was one of many Keepers of the Word. I call them Keepers of the Word because they have been custodians of Trinidad and Tobago’s oral tradition.

Listen to Haitians

Listen to Haitians

The international community, as represented by the Core Group, must be stopped from repeating its misguided policies that have helped to push Haiti into a state of sustained crisis.

On Saturday, the Core Group, which is an informal bloc of diplomats in Haiti who represent the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Brazil, Spain, the European Union, the United Nations and the Organisation of American States, issued a statement acknowledging Dr Ariel Henry as “designated prime minister”.

How Parliament should discuss UWI

How Parliament should discuss UWI

When Education Minister Fayval Williams tabled in Parliament – as this newspaper urged her to do – the Byron Commission report on the state of The University of the West Indies (The UWI), she merely provided a broad outline of its findings, offering no analysis of her own or the Government’s position on the review.

White people coup

White people coup

On January 6 this year, the day when the US Congress was going to formally declare that Joe Biden had won the elections, there was a gathering of half a million rowdy citizens wearing red caps and tunics emblazoned with the acronym MAGA (Make America Great Again), on the mall on Constitution Avenue in the heart of Washington DC.

Well done, St Joseph

Congratulations to the St Joseph Enhanced Health Centre in delivering a top-class vaccination drive.

I visited on Friday for my first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine. The service was quick, comfortable and seamless.

