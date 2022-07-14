Pandit Ramdath revered by all

Heartfelt condolences are extended to the family and chelas of the late Pandit Ramdath Vyaas. Panditji passed away on Wednesday on the occasion of Guru Purnima, a day dedicated to worship of gurus around the world.
Pandit Ramdath enjoyed an illustrious vocation as a pundit, with over 30 years of practice before he was disabled by a stroke at the age 50. After his stroke, he made his greatest contribution to Sanatan Dharma by inspiring others to write books and build temples, namely the Devi Mandir in the Vyaas Complex in Chaguanas.
As a pandit, he reshaped how pandits were seen and respected. He was always dressed in lily white, spotless dhotis and matching kurtas. His yagyas (spiritual discourses) were always overflowing with devotees as both Hindus and non-Hindus gravitated to his discourses, which remain relevant even today.
His advice was always sought after by politicians across the political divide. Pandit Ramdath Vyaas towered above his fellow pandits and was loved, respected and revered by his peers.
Pundit Satyanand Maharaj
Spiritual leader Satya Anand Ashram
Aranjuez