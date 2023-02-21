Panorama 2023 a masterpiece

At the beginning of 2023’s Panorama season, many did not expect much from bands that have largely been dormant since 2020.
Others were hoping for a resurgence in this art form, which forms a critical part of our nation’s identity.
After watching the preliminaries, semi-finals and the final, I can safely say the latter group has been satiated. On Saturday night, band after band entered the main stage and delivered repeatedly. There was not a single disappointing performance during what, for me, is an all-time Panorama final.
The likes of Black Stalin and King Short Shirt were immortalised during a night where rhythm touched the soul and inveigled a Trinbagonian pride that can only appear at the strike of a steel drum.
For eight minutes, the world stands still, our hearts race and there is no difference between us as a people; we are just lovers and admirers of pan.
I congratulate every single medium and large band that participated in this season, making it one of the most memorable.
With a new fire within these bands, I hope that 2023’s Panorama isn’t a stand-alone masterpiece.
May this be the clarion call for a new era of pan, that extols our creativity as a people.
Long live pan.
Jade-Mark Sonilal
The UWI, St Augustine