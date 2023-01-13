Pappyshow presidential race

In a bold move that is clearly partisan, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has announced that the President of the Senate, Christine Kangaloo, is his choice to become the next President of Trinidad and Tobago. She will become the second woman president of the country, following President Paula-Mae Weekes (whose five-year term officially ends on March 20, 2023), as Trinidad and Tobago’s seventh president.
The Keith Rowley-led Government obviously has the majority in the House of Representatives, so they will have their say as to who will be the next President to replace President Weekes when the Electoral College meets next Friday.
It has become obvious that the Prime Minister doesn’t care to have a perceived non-political person in the post; he just wants what he wants.
This behaviour is bordering on dictatorship and looks like another way to control who the next commissioner of police would be, as one of Kangaloo’s first duties as the next President would be to be presented with a new merit list for the appointment of commissioner of police.
After the last controversy with this appointment, I just can’t understand the thinking to control it again.
That fiasco led to the resignation of many of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) members at the time, and the country is in a difficult position still not having a substantive top cop up to today.
This Government continues to demonstrate that they do care about the essence of the Constitution, the Rowley-led Government just wants ultimate control of every aspect of Government—from directing who should be investigated by the police, to controlling who the next police commissioner will be, to dictating what and who the Integrity Commission should target, and who should be our next President.
Although this person has previously been a senator under the PNM, she was appointed Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Social Delivery in 2002; and even between 2005 and 2007, she was the Minister of Legal Affairs.
It doesn’t matter to the Prime Minister. He is just pushing through his choice. How can a person closely interwoven from within the bowels of the PNM be a neutral and unbiased President?
This nomination is basically a foregone conclusion, as the PNM party has the majority of votes to ensure she is appointed. It looks like a pappyshow to the public.
This shows Dr Rowley’s main purpose is to hold on to the reins of power by any means necessary.
Kangaloo is an active politician and has carried this torch under the PNM for many decades. This move will further divide the country and cause more disunity.
To use your dictatorial powers so callously shows the Constitution must change, as we can’t continue like this with one single person who can wield so much power.
His perception is uncaring and hard-hearted, and he’s unable to see what is fair, neutral and unbiased in his decision making.
The real losers are the whole population. The increasing number of suffering citizens grows every day—and we have seen no change in his governance during his tenure, as he continues to do nothing of any significance to help our citizens.
Neil Gosine
Port of Spain