Parasram more than deserving

The steady hand and wise head of Dr Roshan Parasram, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), during a global pandemic and in the life Trinidad and Tobago has seen this country through its roughest medical waters ever.
The unflappable Dr Parasram, the Express’ choice for its prestigious Individual of the Year award, is more than deserving.
The award is also well timed, at a period in our history when the citizens of this country need to know we are being guided by the best, and dare say one of the world’s best, in healthcare disaster management during this time of pandemic.
Simple congratulations seem understated for the CMO. We are proud to work with Dr Parasram to help protect this country from the ravages of Covid-19. Tobago and the Covid-19 Task Force have certainly benefited from his very involved input and guidance.
Sometimes decisions guided by the good doctor may have been questioned by certain members of the public. It is hoped that people understand his longer-term vision, safety and care for all, and not just a few.
But as the rest of the developed and greater-resourced countries grapple with even bigger problems and shutdowns, we get to hold our own with balance and wisdom under the care of Dr Parasram. His calm is always reassuring for this country.
The Express could not have selected a better candidate to honour with its Express Individual of Year award.
Tracy Davidson-Celestine
Secretary for Health, Wellness and Family Development,
Tobago House of Assembly