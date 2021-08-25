Two main arguments are being made in favour of vaccinating children. One is irrelevant, the other fallacious.
The first argument is that the vaccines are safe for children. This is probably true but, as a matter of medical ethics, it is irrelevant.
The ethical principle here is that healthy children should not be vaccinated against a disease that is not life-threatening to them and which does not result in permanent harm.
The second argument is that because children must, by law, have the 16 established vaccines to be allowed to attend school, the Covid vaccines should be mandatory, too. This argument is fallacious in two ways: first, just because one thing is mandated, it does not follow that the mandate automatically applies to some other similar thing.
Second, the necessity for making the 16 vaccines mandatory is not a given. After all, the vast majority of parents need no legal coercion to protect their children from serious diseases.
There are other reasons that parents have decided to get their children vaccinated. But most of these are based on neither fact nor principle.