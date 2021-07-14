Like most of T&T, I was overjoyed at the huge outpouring of both public and private sector support for the shockingly deprived circumstances certain large families find themselves facing during these dark days of the pandemic.
It is especially gratifying to see the innocent children caught up in grinding poverty receiving the nutritional, social and educational support that should be par for the course for all children.
Hopefully in future, our social services sector will find ways to intervene earlier in order to minimise the lasting damage being done to children who are forced to grow up without adequate love, care, nutrition and education.
However, there is a very important secondary issue at play here—that of finding successful strategies to get a large majority of citizens to become way more responsible for taking care of themselves and their offspring.
I’ll use myself as an example, as I love children as much as anyone else, but after my third child was born, I quickly headed off to the Family Planning Association and underwent a vasectomy.
This was not only because of the significant financial cost of raising children, but also the emotional and other investments parents must make over many long years to ensure their children turn out to be good, kind, educated, hard-working citizens who can make a viable contribution to their own success and the success of their families, communities and, by extension, their country.
To make this happen, it will take first-class vision and leadership coming from the very top of our political, business, religious, social and sporting sectors, and must effectively filter down to grassroots levels.
In this effort, all citizens must be constantly bombarded with the message to be responsible for yourself and your offspring.
The days of young men boasting about how many women are pregnant with their child has to come to an end. Most definitely, we desperately need a responsibility revolution to break out in every community of T&T, or we will forever struggle to compete on the world stage in every field of human endeavour.
Gregory Wight
Maraval