Where did we go wrong?

In the days of old, respect and discipline were the family template—the ’50s, ’60s and part of the ’70s were when older people spoke, and young people listened with the utmost respect and pride.

The young people today have no time to listen—their headphones are attached to their ears, or their fingers are busy texting.

Parents are responsible for a child’s healthy develop­ment and need to have an active role in their life—sit down and read and motivate them.

The teacher does not raise your children; the teacher teaches.

Your job is to raise your own children; you must not give that responsibility to someone else.

And, please, do not let the gang raise your children.

Your love and blessings go a long way. Remember he or she who plants ­kindness gathers love.

