Parents, we have the power

BY NOW every family in Trinidad and Tobago has been touched by the Covid-19 virus, either directly or indirectly, as a result of which there are some fundamental truths with which we can all agree.
Both the vaccinated and unvaccinated are getting Covid-19; both are ending up in hospital; both are dying from Covid—even with the booster. Both are also spreading the disease.
So, as responsible adults, let us pause and think, not allow our Ministry of Health or the Government to think for us, let us do our own thinking.
Covid-19 is showing how unhealthy humanity is. If we look closely, the underlying factor has been and will continue to be our co-morbidities, which is why within each household, everyone’s experience is different.
The Omicron variant has highlighted this, and we need to look around at facts and act based on reality—and not of unknown fear. We need to understand the disease and treat early symptoms. We need to boost everyone’s immunity, and be sensible about the protocols.
Remember the days when the week before the school term began, many families purged and wormed their children, so that their children’s bodies would not be a haven for any diseases they may encounter in school? It worked.
Did any Ministry of Health issue those guidelines? No... our grandmothers, in their wisdom, knew what was best, and did it, and we are all the better off for it.
We are in a similar predicament with the reopening of schools—and the decision lies in our hands, the parents, to decide what is best for our children. We need to act, yes, in the best interest of our children.
So, within our freedom of conscience, let us consider the options. Boosting our family’s immunity—increases in vitamins C, D and zinc, which can be obtained preferably from their diet—fruits and vegetables or supplements, which are available in chewable and dissolvable form.
Just like our grandparents, we will be making their bodies ready to fight, not only Covid-19 in the short term, but strengthening their immunity and creating healthier eating habits for young people in the future.
How do the co-morbidities actually begin? From the eating habits we inculcate today! This is a win-win option as far as I can see, especially if we combine these measures with following the protocols.
The second option that our PM just suggested is the vaccines for our five-to-11-year-olds. We have already stated that the vaccinated are getting and spreading the disease. Are we, as parents, going to blindly give an experimental shot to our young children to hope and pray there will be no long-term effects?
I know innumerable friends who took the vaccine because they have already lived their lives, but are reluctant to take that chance with their children’s lives because of the unknown consequences.
We now know more about the Covid-19 virus than the vaccines at this point. We have seen the percentage cases of children in our own homes and hospitals—my seven-year-old never exhibited a symptom, in a household of people with varying symptoms.
We as parents also need to understand that should any adverse reactions occur that no Government body is responsible. The buck stops with us; parents are ultimately responsible for dealing with the consequences!
We have before us those traumatised families whose children got adverse reactions from the vaccines, we have doctors—local and overseas—who have spoken against the vaccine for this age group, and yet it is still being put forward by our Government. Ask yourself: why is that?
I want us, as parents to see, how much power we have. The vaccine campaign “Vaccinate to Educate” in T&T lasted a little less than three weeks last October. Why was that? Because parents refused to give in to demands that were imposed on the fundamental rights of their children—the right to an education. Since then, Forms Four to Six are back in school, like the rest of the world, all of them getting the opportunity to be educated.
Parents need to know about groups like Reponsibleparents.tt and Openschools.tt that can offer support to stand in strength. Remember the common enemy is Covid-19, not one another.
Tonia Leacock