Paria enquiry another burden on taxpayers

The ongoing commission of enquiry (CoE) into the Paria diving tragedy in Trinidad and Tobago presents an opportunity for the families of the deceased workers to gain justice and closure about causes of the accident.
The entire population is also keen to probe possible negligence by State-owned Paria Trading Fuel Company and its subcontractor, LMCS. However, the CoE will prove to be an onerous burden on taxpayers. Moreover, the CoE does not replace the importance of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Police Service to render due diligence.
We must question the utility of this current CoE against the background of lofty societal expectations.
Firstly, my concern about the high cost of the CoE is evidenced by the past four commissions of enquiry costing the State $600 million. The most recent CLICO/HCU inquest was lengthy, exorbitant, and did not even bring the main perpetrator, Lawrence Duprey, to serve as a witness, even when called upon.
This trend also occurred when the inquest about the 1990 Jamaat-al-Muslimeen attempted coup occurred, in which insurrectionist Yasin Abu Bakr ignored a subpoena to attend the hearing.
On that occasion, the chairman of the enquiry into the insurrection, Sir David Simmons, called upon the Government to amend the Commissions of Enquiry Act to compel contacted witnesses to attend. The CoE Act is yet to be revised; and the fine for a witness refusing to attend the CoE is very scant.
My second caution about a CoE is that it may deflect from investigating whether Paria and LMCS complied with the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA). Indeed, the OSHA empowers employees with the right to consultation about safety proceedings and the right to refuse work if there is a hazard.
Although the current CoE consulted with a Texas firm regarding OSHA compliance, this firm mainly focused on highlighting that only two divers had commercial diving certificates, whilst the others had recreational diving certificates.
The firm has not critiqued whether adequate consultation, safety and training procedures were put in place for Paria and LMCS to conduct the diving/pipeline-cleaning project. The Texas consultant firm has not informed the CoE chairman about if a worker council or trade union was approached to collaborate on the pipeline-cleaning project.
Sadly, outside of the CoE, Ancel Roget, who serves as the belligerent leader of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), has informed us that Paria has no trade union presence, on account of its reincarnation as a downsized or re-structured version of Petrotrin.
It remains to be seen if this controversial inference by Roget will be discussed by the CoE; as it may alert the country to the danger of union-busting by the Government.
Sadly, Paria outsourced an important project to a company that lacked the personnel and logistics to facilitate occupational safety because of a cost-cutting agenda. Disturbingly, were some of the deceased divers at fault for accepting jobs they lacked the qualifications and skillset for as they flouted the OSHA legislation?
My third fear about the CoE is that it loses its credibility and reputation for fairness because some of the members of the CoE have past political affiliations that oppose the current PNM Government. Interestingly, it is this incumbent PNM-led Government that closed down Petrotrin and established Paria and Heritage Petroleum, against much protest by the trade union movement and Opposition parties.
Past UNC deputy leader Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, serves as counsel to the CoE and Prakash Ramadhar, who was a COP leader, now functions as a family-hired lawyer to provide justice for a deceased victim.
The biased line of questioning of Ramadhar demonises Michael Wei and his company, Paria. Ramadhar lost his objectivity in his enthusiastic questioning of Wei during the CoE last week.
His sarcastic tone and judgmental, close-ended questions restrict any opportunity for Mr Wei to adequately justify his role and his company’s responsibility.
In fact, the chairman of the CoE censored Ramadhar, but the damage has been done in terms of incriminating Paria officials, who may now be prejudiced against if a future court hearing is to take place.
Tragically, I predict that if Paria officials are culpable to future court proceedings, their legal defence team can espouse the view that the Paria officials have been maligned by mass media images emanating from the CoE.
When this CoE ends, court proceedings will still be imminent. State funds will be hyper-expended and families will not get the closure they deserve. Harper Lee’s classic novel, To Kill a Mockingbird, teaches us that “people see what they look for and hear what they listen for”.
Is the CoE about social justice for the deceased? Or is this CoE a witch-hunt to incriminate a Government agency induced by the PNM?
If I were Dr Rowley, I would have initiated social dialogue with trade union leaders, oil companies and Opposition parties to find out the real causes of this industrial accident.
Chandradath Madho
George Village, Tableland