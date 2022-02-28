To the families of the lost divers in the Paria incident: those of us who have lost family members and friends understand your pain, but we hope that eventually, you will remember those who were lost, more with joy than with sorrow.
The following is a quote from the website of Paria Fuel Trading Company: “We are looking for the right people with the talent and drive to deliver quality, every day.”
Well, Paria, it looks like you found the wrong person to fill the post of communications lead. Further from your organisation chart, the communications lead appears to be a loner with no support or anyone reporting upward.
It is shameful that yet another State company has been caught with no communications crisis plan and a newspaper editorial is inspired to comment on the apparent absence of protocols and plans for handling a crisis.
I wonder if there will be any accountability for this tragedy.
I wonder if the CEO will be held accountable and what plan will be engaged to prevent a recurrence.
I wonder if there will even be a report released about what happened, with plans to prevent it from happening again.
My first exposure to the concept of Crisis Communications occurred when I joined Texaco in 1979 and continued at its successor companies until 1989.
When 14 people died in the explosion at Pointe-a-Pierre in 1985, I was called to report for duty and within 24 hours my colleague and I were driving to Port of Spain with news releases to be delivered to the two newspapers, one television station, and two radio stations.
The world has evolved significantly since then and anyone can simultaneously issue news releases to our multiple newspapers, radio, and television stations as well as social media outlets without leaving their chair.
The last news release on Paria’s website is dated April 27, 2021.
Communications professionals are fully aware of the importance of activating the communications crisis plan immediately upon being advised of a crisis.
They know the importance of a quick, transparent response.
They know that a dedicated spokesperson must be trained and holding prepared statements just waiting to be edited and released.
These are the fundamental activities to be engaged in when a crisis occurs.
It is neither rocket science nor ground-breaking technology. It is basic.
The fundamentals remain the same: plan ahead; respond quickly and be transparent in your engagement.
Our State companies and leaders in government continue to fumble and embarrass us with their lack of knowledge of the basics.
I am convinced that the challenges faced by State organisations begin in the selection process.
How are people hired?
What kind of screening do they go through?
In the private sector, many jobs require a university degree as a prerequisite.
Shouldn’t those handling public funds and other resources be equally or better qualified?
Trinidad and Tobago is facing a crisis of leadership at all levels and we have tainted every process with our politics.
Unless there is a fundamental redesign of our systems, processes, and procedures, tragedy will continue to befall us.
We have the talent but seem to lack the political will to do what is right every time.
Hopefully, our leaders will all learn from this Paria tragedy.