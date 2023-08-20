A speeding cyclist in Westmoorings’ park struck me, causing head and knee injuries, during my evening walk last Wednesday.
This cyclist regularly races around the park, posing a serious risk to pedestrians.
It’s imperative that she redirects her racing enthusiasm to a safer venue, such as the Arima Velodrome.
Continuing this behaviour could lead to a tragic incident, potentially harming innocent individuals.
Immediate action is needed to prevent further dangers to park-goers.
Gordon Laughlin
Westmoorings