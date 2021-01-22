Partner with private sector to help COVAX shortfall

IT is now clear that the CoVax facility, set up by WHO (World Health Organisation) to ensure equal distribution of approved Covid-19 vaccines across the global community, is likely to be a total disaster.
Earlier this week, the director-general of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the world is on the brink of a “catastrophic moral failure” because the richest countries of the world are snapping up all available supplies of vaccines, leaving little or none for poorer nations, and that the very concept of CoVax is at risk.
It is widely reported, for example, that Canada has pre-ordered five times the number of doses it needs to vaccinate its entire population.
Even then-US president Donald Trump, while promoting the idea that Covid-19 was “fake news, just like a flu”, pre-ordered hundreds of millions of vaccine doses and refused to join CoVax—hedging his bets, no doubt.
President Joe Biden yesterday announced that the US will join CoVax after all, so maybe a few hundred thousand more of its doses will find their way to poorer countries, who knows?
Meanwhile, in September 2020, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said Trinidad and Tobago had signed up to CoVax in order to get equal access to vaccines as they were approved, and that “T&T has pre-ordered vaccines to cover 33 per cent of our population, that is, 461,000 persons, at a cost of $9.7 million. We have already made an initial payment of $1.477 million. Once a vaccine is approved we will receive, in the first instance, enough vaccines for 20 per cent of the population, that is, 279,000 persons.”
This all sounded most encouraging until January 4 this year, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced that the Government will be “requesting 50,000 vaccines for 25,000 citizens” from PAHO (Pan American Health Organisation) and WHO, which will probably be available towards the end of March, subject to the three As—availability, allocation and access. That is less than ten per cent of what the PM said would be available “in the first instance”.
Is this because, as Dr Tedros of WHO has said, resources have been largely hogged by rich countries which are already rolling out their vaccination programmes, leaving lesser nations to gratefully await the scraps from their tables? What happened to the hundreds of thousands of doses we apparently signed up for, and paid a deposit towards? And what can be done about it? I’m sure most of our Caricom neighbours are experiencing the same issues.
On January 14, Kiran Mathur Mohammed, in a letter to the press, made the case that we will need over two million doses to vaccinate enough of the population to achieve the much-vaunted “herd immunity” using a two-dose vaccine. Clearly, fully vaccinating 25,000 persons by the end of April (optimistically) is completely unsatisfactory, and other ways have to be explored to roll out a proper vaccination programme, instead of relying on a facility that’s been found sorely lacking by its own originator.
Mr Mathur Mohammed described the negative effects of the pandemic on all fronts—social, economic, emotional and health, in general. He also did a cost analysis, indicating that another US$40-$76 million would be required to do the job, depending on the vaccine used, which represents only between 0.5 and one per cent of our 2021 annual budget (I am assuming his figures are correct). He argues convincingly that this is money we have to find for the recovery of the economy and our general well-being as another year or more of virtual lockdown will not be well tolerated.
However, if money is a problem, could the Government not consider a public-private partnership (PPP) with the private sector, whereby the latter could fund additional vaccines to make available to those willing and able to pay for it, leaving the Government-funded vaccine available to those who cannot?
PPP seems to be the new kid on the block when it comes to construction, as the private sector raises the funds for the works to be carried out—so why not apply the same concept to vaccinating our population? Surely, it’s worth looking at, especially since it’s clear we cannot rely on “equitable distribution” through the WHO initiative.
Indeed, it could be a regional initiative all up the islands. For example, in tourist-based economies, I’m sure some of the large hotel chains which are closed and losing money hand over fist right now would willingly contribute if it meant getting all hospitality workers inoculated so that their facilities could be reopened as soon as possible.
Penny Elias
Maraval