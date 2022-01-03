Democratic dictatorship or dictatorial democracy, this is the question that daily the Congress of the People seeks to have answered.
All the information that is now in the public domain, of what we will call “The Party Gate Scandal” that includes the already embroiled Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh and now Minister of Finance Colm Imbert, seems to indicate that these senior members of Cabinet either are laws unto themselves or “the hand does not know what the foot is doing”.
The Congress of the People also asks whether Mr Adrian Scoon, by his mere utterances, should not also face possible charges of making false declarations as with his letter to the Minister of Health.
However, the call for the Minister of Trade and Industry to answer, we consider wasteful political talk as a parent cannot be held responsible for their adult child’s behaviour and there is no evidence at this time to say otherwise.
Party Gate and the Gate Crashers must be dealt with expeditiously.