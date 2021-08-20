Party or protest

Ordinarily we have the constitutional right to party at night or protest during the day, if we so choose.
In this pandemic, the Government cannot be faulted, so far, for seeking to control those activities.
Though being very flat-footed in the early days in securing vaccines for the country, the Government has now done a more-than-decent job of making a variety of vaccines available to the population.
A little more time is required to vaccinate more of the population, especially our 12-to-18-year-olds who need to return to their classrooms—for they are the future.
But very soon, not as long as three months from now, the time will come when the Government will have to return all our constitutional rights. And we will have the right to party at night, or protest during the day, if we so choose.
At present some of us (eg, parliamentarians/ministers who have gone on full salary/benefits throughout the pandemic) have reason to party, most of us (who are struggling to survive because of overall Government mismanagement) have reason to protest—and many of us just want to go to the beach or to the river to make a cook. But, be wary. Remember when you have an egg-sucking dog, it’s difficult to get him to give up that habit.
Larry N Lalla
via e-mail