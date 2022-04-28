There are things going on in the country that some people might consider “small thing”, and to others it turns out to be a major inconvenience.
For instance, if a large hotel, say in the Toco area, applies for permission to have a party on a weekday, during school time, in order to get the permission from the police and EMA, one would expect that these entities have examined the surrounding area, and would find out there is a school in close proximity.
Perhaps the police know the area. The choice is: grant permission, or change the allowed times?
If permission is granted to have a party in the daytime, the school would have to be advised to close. If this is done, what would be the reaction of the hotel owner? Is this a problem?
The choice is made, permission is granted, and the children lose. No school because someone needs to make some good money by having a party in the middle of the day.
Yay! Trinidad is back!
Anne de Silva
St Joseph