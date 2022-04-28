There are things going on in the country that some people might consider “small thing”, and to others it turns out to be a major inconvenience.

For instance, if a large hotel, say in the Toco area, applies for permission to have a party on a weekday, during school time, in order to get the permission from the police and EMA, one would expect that these entities have examined the surrounding area, and would find out there is a school in close proximity.

Perhaps the police know the area. The choice is: grant permission, or change the allowed times?

If permission is granted to have a party in the daytime, the school would have to be advised to close. If this is done, what would be the reaction of the hotel owner? Is this a problem?

The choice is made, permission is granted, and the children lose. No school because someone needs to make some good money by having a party in the middle of the day.

Yay! Trinidad is back!

Anne de Silva

St Joseph

A moral obligation to provide evidence

The Opposition Leader is being taken to task by the Prime Minister to produce evidence to the allegations she previously made relating to spyware or Pegasus.

Although she may have a fundamental right to alert us that the act of spying on the people is an invasion of privacy which is protected by our Constitution, she also has the right to tell the truth.

Celebrating the joy of books

Celebrating the joy of books

The celebration of Caribbean books, writing and writers is now under way at the 12th edition of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest in T&T. In a region where sustainability is a perennial challenge, such endurance is no mean achievement. For that, we are indebted to the festival’s visionary and energetic founder, Marina Salandy-Brown, and the group of literary stalwarts who have nurtured and grown the event into the annual calendar staple that it is today.

A hanging in Singapore

A hanging in Singapore

Short days ago, Singapore exe­cuted, by hanging, a Malaysian man named Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam. He had brought in 42.72 grammes of diamorphine (heroin) to the country, back in April 2009. He was convicted and sentenced to the mandatory death penalty on November 22, 2010, so had been on death row for more than a decade.

Taking a peep at a little calypso history

My sister turned me on to Spoilo and Kitchie at a very young age, and I have never diverted from them—only to add Maestro.

My father always said “wait to hear Kitchener before yuh pick ah Road March”.

What I am about to add is purely conjecture, on my part.

Mismanagement to the core in T&T

Everywhere you look in the headlines, someone, some company, some contractor is not getting paid.

Here is sweet T&T. You execute services or provide products, but yet the recipient fails to meet their contractual obligation of payment.

We are mismanagement to the core in this country. Ministries unable to provide basic salaries to the citizens that are living pay cheque to pay cheque.

Litterbug without a care for the environment

This is to highlight a situation of degradation of the environment by a particular driver. He drives a white car. I have observed his conduct over time, which is appalling.

Every day, he drives into Angeline Street, Morvant, and stops at a particular spot, where he would urinate on the side of the road.

He then cleans his hands and proceeds to eat a meal. After his meal, he folds up the foil paper in which the meal was wrapped, and throws it into the surface drain at the side of the road.