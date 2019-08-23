A refreshing sight greets passersby almost every morning at the corner of Murray and Baden-Powell Streets in Woodbrook. A growing group of Port of Spain City Corporation workers have set up their own little private bar in the middle of the sidewalk, blocking it off from pedestrians. From as early as 7 a.m. to whenever, they’re there at the corner, drinking, cussing, bawling and occasionally fist-fighting. Having to drive past there daily is a scary experience as they’re often in the middle of the road threatening drivers to “bonx we nah”. I pity the women who are harassed with impunity while walking past this abusive mob of buffoons.
Drunk every day in corporation uniform, they cuss and carry on with utter disregard for anyone who dares attempt to use the public space. At times I’ve seen school children using the nearby park within earshot of their obscenities. Even the female corporation workers are often there, drinking and cackling. And the mounds of garbage they leave behind? Who’s going to pick it up? I thought that was literally part of their jobs.