Another family has been thrown into grief and mourning after two family members were killed, with another two in hospital.
Life in Trinidad and Tobago over the years has become of very little value. We are now plagued with many horror stories and brutal behaviour handed out by the criminal elements. It is evil in the hearts of these men who are bent on destroying the peace of the land.
Our country is going down a path of destruction and we all should be concerned about crime, with special emphasis on the growing number of murders that are taking place.
Crime, whether big or small in Trinidad and Tobago, is everyone’s business. There is no safe zone when it comes to criminal activities.
If we are going to conquer the ills in society, we must learn to work together. “Divided we fall, united we stand.” This is no one-man show. There are no superheroes. Both our Government and Opposition must put aside their differences and take on the common enemies to our progress and growth together.
When we are going to have a commissioner of police appointed, or are we going to be entertained in the Parliament with arguments once more? While the nation bleeds out, our leaders continue throwing punches and upper-cuts at one another. I hope that will stop, and that they will get down to the people’s business.
The Christmas season is upon us, and there is a need for extra cash. This need also exists in the criminal world. Please have additional forces out there on our streets.
Any country with a high level of criminal activity will not attract investors. Let us keep this in mind. People, we have to do it together.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan