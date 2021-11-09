Patois, Creole or Kwéyòl

African History Month 2021—dedicated to Haiti (Part 1)
The observation of African History Month 2021, November 1 to 30 in Trinidad and Tobago, has already begun. There is much activity but, as usual, it is embarrassing how quietly it is recognised. Only the stalwarts and activists pay attention. None of our national leadership have much to say about the history of the African people, except around Emancipation Day.
I was prompted by Bother Chi Kamose to dedicate this month to creating an understanding of Haiti. He (and I agreed) felt there was much information which needed to be disseminated about our Caricom neighbour.
First of all, the Africans of Haiti gifted us with the only successful slave rebellion in human history. They stimulated the push which eventually led to Emancipation in the British Caribbean.
They gave impetus to revolts in the Dutch Caribbean. They facilitated the anti-colonial struggle against the Spanish, particularly when Petion gave money, materiel and men to Simon Bolivar, the Liberator.
In the 17th and 18th centuries, they gave us one of the principal forms of language that we call patois or Creole or Kwéyòl.
The Haitian form is closely related to so-called Antillean Creole, which is spoken to varying degrees in Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Îles des Saintes, Martinique, Saint-Barthélemy, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, French Guiana, Trinidad and Tobago, and parts of Venezuela.
In other words, they granted us a form of communication that spread news and ideas across our lands.
In Trinidad the language came with the French planters, both white and coloured, who brought enslaved Africans under the Cedula of Population of 1783. It became the first language of most of Trinidad’s population, even until the early years of the 20th century.
It was spoken by East Indians, Chinese and Syrians/Lebanese.
It was documented in one of the earliest studies of the language, called The Theory and Practice of Creole Grammar, written in 1869 by John J Thomas, one of Trinidad’s most distinguished persons.
The genesis of patois or Creole or Kwéyòl was not unusual. Different peoples when thrown together have created lingua franca, described as any language regularly used for communication between people who do not share a native language.
With us in the Caribbean (and in places like Louisiana, USA), it was one of the means of African survival.
Many of the words are derived from French, but there are Spanish, Portuguese and First Peoples influences layered upon the grammar of West African languages, like those of the Fon.
Within the language is the history and the philosophy of Caribbean Africans recorded in everyday speech, folk tales, proverbs, poetry and other literary forms as well as songs. It was the language used by the earliest Trinidadian calypsonians.
This is why our “patois” language loss in Trinidad is a damage to a significant part of our history. It has been described as a most at-risk language. Thankfully, efforts are being made to teach it at The UWI, St Augustine, and The Lloyd Best Institute.
However, Haiti, Dominica and St Lucia are way ahead of us.
Patois or Creole or Kwéyòl still remain the language of the people of those territories. After the many years of its development, Creole, along with French, was named as an official language by the 1987 Haitian Constitution, and it was recognised that Haitian Creole is the only language that all Haitians hold in common.
“Jounen Kwéyòl” (Creole Day) is celebrated in Dominica and Saint Lucia on the last Friday of October and the last Sunday of October, respectively, and has been held annually since 1984.
Aiyegoro Ome
The SINUHE Centre
Mt Lambert