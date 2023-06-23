Patriotism, scoundrels and PNM tantrums

I’m not surprised to see that as my colleagues and I were arguing against the Government before the Privy Council on Sat Maharaj’s sedition matter on Tuesday, Roy Mitchell and/or several PNM elves were hard at work cobbling together his laughable farrago of petulance parading as patriotism published in the Express.
Leaping on the Express’ editorial’s enjoinment to Caricom to “press the US”, he uses it as a springboard to the “obstructionist stance” taken by the UNC in desiring to retain the Privy Council as our final appellate court.
He then proceeds to repeat a tiresome and oft-debunked litany: national “sovereignty”, “patriotism”, “self-determination” and the UN Convention on Sovereign rights.
The centre of his argument is that we in the UNC are allowing “T&T’s most precious institution of self-determination... it’s [sic] appellate jurisdiction, to a subcommittee of a branch of a similarly largely foreign state, the judicial committee of the UK Privy Council”.
Thereafter he unleashes a barrage of quotes from the Secretary General of the United Nations about “sacrosanct sovereign equality” and lists of names of freedom fighters. From this, he moves to “Russia’s playbook” of which “the UNC’s version was self-inflicting, partial, debilitating, vindictive, unpatriotic and severely injurious to Caribbean regional integration”. And furthermore, he writes, “all three parties (the UNC, UK Privy Council and T&T government)... are clearly complicit in the undermining of T&T’s sovereignty”.
Somehow, he also manages to get in there two Gandhis, a Nehru, Mandela, Senghor (all politicians) with Martin Luther King Jr and Medgar Evers (civil rights activists).
The mandarins of Oceania’s Ministry of Truth would be proud of this confection of speciousness and clownishness. Knowing he cannot say the PNM’s desire to break the law with impunity ought to be condoned, as it was by all the local courts, he transfers his ire to the UNC’s deficit of national pride. He is not angry that the PNM broke the law (one of many instances). He is angry that the British courts were the only ones sane enough to say find them guilty, and the UNC were the ones who took them there.
This leads Mr Mitchell to where all PNM apologists must go: the hostile minority. He writes: “How pathetic there remains an unappreciative and ungracious minority.” Yes, we the “minority” who spoil things by pointing out corruption. We are unpatriotic, messing up things for patriots, in not letting the majority do what they want: and what they want seems to be to trample the Constitution and dismantle the economy.
Mr Mitchell’s tantrum, to give it a charitable name, is yet another a glimpse into the small minds of the PNM demagogues. Rather than look at the destruction their party has wrought, and continues to wreak, they look where all cowards and tin-pot demagogues look: to scapegoats to blame for their own corruption. As Mr Mitchell is so cognisant of international events, he must recognise what he is doing resembles the macabre pageant carried on by the US Republican party, in defending their hero, the twice-impeached and indicted Donald Trump.
The facts on the Privy Council’s retention have been ventilated ad nauseam: other Caribbean territories have voted in referendums to retain it. In Trinidad and Tobago, some disinterested external authority is needed as the PNM has colonised all institutions to such an extent that those institutions believe PNM ideas are national ideas. Examples abound:
• The last two commissioners of police have shown the tendency to align their policies with PNM desire, if not instructions;
• The previous president allowed the usurpation of her office by allowing constitutionally protected communication to be intercepted by the Prime Minister;
• The TTPS shows a remarkable alacrity in searching the premises of Radio and TV Jaagriti for broadcasting robust debate on matters which the PNM considers to be insulting, but are blind and deaf to the violence threatened to other communities;
• The local courts and other institutions allowed the illegality in the PNM’s local government legislation to pass.
I could go on, but this is all well-known. I wonder whether Mr Mitchell and his PNM handlers understand that every expostulation like this into the public sphere, of bigotry parading as patriotism, exposes them more and more, and provides more evidence for inevitable legal matters.
But, apropos of all his authorities cited, let me leave Mr Mitchell with a quotation from Dr Samuel Johnson, directed at a politician of his day, William Pitt: “Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.”
Dinesh Rambally
MP Chaguanas West