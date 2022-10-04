I dare say that the vast majority of rational, mature and patriotic citizens of our beloved country would regard Independence Day and Republic Day as the two occasions that most reflect and celebrate who we are as a nation —that is, our unity of purpose.
In 1996, our then prime minister Mr Basdeo Panday unwisely removed Republic Day as a national holiday. Obviously, he did not fully appreciate the significance of such an occasion. Thankfully, it was restored by Mr Patrick Manning when he returned to office as prime minister in 2001.
I have noticed that in this jubilee year, 2022—when we are celebrating our 60th anniversary of Independence—the Opposition UNC (United National Congress) has been espousing the view that we as a nation have nothing to celebrate. The UNC, however, did not take that position in our jubilee year, 2012, when it was in office. There was lavish expenditure and celebrations galore. Is it a case simply of sour grapes, or does it go much deeper than that? Not only in Trinidad and Tobago but universally, consistency is not really the norm in the political arena.
The UNC’s PRO, Dr Kirk Meighoo, in a letter to the editor titled “Uncomfortable facts”, cleared up any lingering doubts we may have had about the UNC’s perspectives on independence and republicanism.
Dr Meighoo has described Republic Day as a “blatantly partisan PNM holiday”. He asserted that, “Similar to Independence under the PNM, there are uncomfortable facts about Republic Day.” He concluded that, “We need a true understanding of our history, and holidays, to reflect T&T as a whole, and not just the PNM.” Does the UNC/Dr Meighoo feel that T&T was/would be better off as a colony of the UK? Is there a “revealed preference” here?
Dr Meighoo took issue with the fact that our republican Constitution was proclaimed on August 1, 1976 (Emancipation Day, although not granted the status of a national holiday until 1985, but widely observed even in 1976), yet “the Republic Day holiday was set for the seemingly arbitrary date of September 24 (the day the Parliament sat)”. Dr Meighoo indicated that September 24 was chosen by the PNM since it was the date of the PNM’s first victory at the polls in 1956. What cheap and immature politics.
T&T became a republic on August 31, 1962, and “Parliament sat” on that same day. If Dr Meighoo visits the Nalis website, he will observe that at the State opening of Parliament on August 31, 1962, “the Princess Royal, representing Her Majesty the Queen, handed over the constitutional instrument to the Prime Minister”. Need I say more?
India became independent on August 15, 1947. In late 1949, an Indian republican Constitution was adopted. However, India became a republic on January 26, 1950. I wonder what was the significance of January 26 to the then governing party in India—the Indian National Congress?
Space does not permit me to address all of the related issues in Dr Meighoo’s letter. However, thank God that we did not adopt proportional representation. I take it that Dr Meighoo’s political leader, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, approves the message in his letter to the editor since he signed it as the UNC’s PRO. That tells us all we need to know.
Patriotic citizens must always put country before party.
Louis W Williams
St Augustine
In 1996, our then prime minister Mr Basdeo Panday unwisely removed Republic Day as a national holiday. Obviously, he did not fully appreciate the significance of such an occasion. Thankfully, it was restored by Mr Patrick Manning when he returned to office as prime minister in 2001.
I have noticed that in this jubilee year, 2022—when we are celebrating our 60th anniversary of Independence—the Opposition UNC (United National Congress) has been espousing the view that we as a nation have nothing to celebrate. The UNC, however, did not take that position in our jubilee year, 2012, when it was in office. There was lavish expenditure and celebrations galore. Is it a case simply of sour grapes, or does it go much deeper than that? Not only in Trinidad and Tobago but universally, consistency is not really the norm in the political arena.
The UNC’s PRO, Dr Kirk Meighoo, in a letter to the editor titled “Uncomfortable facts”, cleared up any lingering doubts we may have had about the UNC’s perspectives on independence and republicanism.
Dr Meighoo has described Republic Day as a “blatantly partisan PNM holiday”. He asserted that, “Similar to Independence under the PNM, there are uncomfortable facts about Republic Day.” He concluded that, “We need a true understanding of our history, and holidays, to reflect T&T as a whole, and not just the PNM.” Does the UNC/Dr Meighoo feel that T&T was/would be better off as a colony of the UK? Is there a “revealed preference” here?
Dr Meighoo took issue with the fact that our republican Constitution was proclaimed on August 1, 1976 (Emancipation Day, although not granted the status of a national holiday until 1985, but widely observed even in 1976), yet “the Republic Day holiday was set for the seemingly arbitrary date of September 24 (the day the Parliament sat)”. Dr Meighoo indicated that September 24 was chosen by the PNM since it was the date of the PNM’s first victory at the polls in 1956. What cheap and immature politics.
T&T became a republic on August 31, 1962, and “Parliament sat” on that same day. If Dr Meighoo visits the Nalis website, he will observe that at the State opening of Parliament on August 31, 1962, “the Princess Royal, representing Her Majesty the Queen, handed over the constitutional instrument to the Prime Minister”. Need I say more?
India became independent on August 15, 1947. In late 1949, an Indian republican Constitution was adopted. However, India became a republic on January 26, 1950. I wonder what was the significance of January 26 to the then governing party in India—the Indian National Congress?
Space does not permit me to address all of the related issues in Dr Meighoo’s letter. However, thank God that we did not adopt proportional representation. I take it that Dr Meighoo’s political leader, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, approves the message in his letter to the editor since he signed it as the UNC’s PRO. That tells us all we need to know.
Patriotic citizens must always put country before party.
Louis W Williams
St Augustine