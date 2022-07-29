Watch out, my fellow citizens, the Silly Season is still very much alive. In the next several months be careful and conscious of the Three Ps of Politics.

Promises — Empty indications made in manifestos, on platforms, and news conferences.

Perceptions — Attempts to selfishly and falsely influence your thinking regarding how a matter is understood, interpreted and acted upon.

Pretence — Deliberate attempts to spin and make something that is not the case appear true, like their integrity, competency, and capacity to manage and deliver.

Keep an open mind and an analy­tical and logical perspective, and question.

Mario Young

Glencoe

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Backward into misogyny

Backward into misogyny

Old men are the worst. They see the world as theirs to do whatever they please. No matter the circumstance of birth, they have been conditioned to believe in their inherent superiority. They din born so. They were taught so. By the time they are old enough to have sense, they start to sip from the chalice. The seven deadly sins—lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy, pride—are a Christian concept, but it seems to me that as man ages, he becomes more invested in acquiring power, control, money and glory.

WASA plan needs fuller airing

WASA plan needs fuller airing

Despite repeated false starts in its attempt to initiate the pro­mised and much needed transformation of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), the Government is once again preparing to move on the wrong foot.

Thursday’s announcement by Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales and WASA chairman Ravi Nanga lacked critical details that should have been pinned down before going public with a plan to chop 50 per cent of its 426 management positions.

Import stress for businesses, consumers

For my small business, a shipping container that arrived on July 7 is now being unstuffed at a freight forwarders warehouse almost 14 days later. Customs officers apparently have reduced throughput to two containers per day.

Privy Council must be retained

After the ruling handed down by the Privy Council in the Akilli Charles matter, I am now more than ever strong in my conviction that the Privy Council must be retained as our final appellant Court.

This judgment shows that bail ought to be decided by the courts and not by the Parliament. As a practising attorney, I’m happy and pleased to see that the Privy Council saw it this way as well.

T&T’s beautiful ending: triumph against all odds

On August 1, 1985, the then-government of Trinidad and Tobago declared it a public holiday to commemorate the abolition of slavery. Our twin islands became the first independent country to declare a national holiday to call to remembrance the abolition of slavery.

Who’s wearing that mask?

Who would have thought that the removal of the mask mandate would create another problem?

Now with the option to wear a mask as your personal choice, it’s so easy for a bandit to enter an establishment fully masked and not appear to be “suspicious”.