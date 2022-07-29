Watch out, my fellow citizens, the Silly Season is still very much alive. In the next several months be careful and conscious of the Three Ps of Politics.
Promises — Empty indications made in manifestos, on platforms, and news conferences.
Perceptions — Attempts to selfishly and falsely influence your thinking regarding how a matter is understood, interpreted and acted upon.
Pretence — Deliberate attempts to spin and make something that is not the case appear true, like their integrity, competency, and capacity to manage and deliver.
Keep an open mind and an analytical and logical perspective, and question.
Mario Young
Glencoe